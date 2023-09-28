Rocky Credit Union Looks To Thirdstream For Digital Account Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rocky is adopting thirdstream's cloud-based onboarding platform and will be launching retail deposits online first, to be followed by retail deposits in-branch.

LETHBRIDGE, AB, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Rocky Credit Union today announced it has selected thirdstream's Retail Deposits platform as its digital account opening service. Rocky is adopting thirdstream's cloud-based onboarding platform and will be launching retail deposits online first, to be followed by retail deposits in-branch. The solutions combine best-in-class configurable workflow processes executing from initial member application through to funded accounts, in as little as five minutes.

Rocky Credit Union is partnering with thirdstream after witnessing the company's successes with variously sized federally and provincially regulated financial institutions. Thirdstream's platform and point solutions are deployed with many leading Canadian banks, trusts and credit unions today.

“As a member-centric institution, we recognize the evolving needs and expectations of our members and prospective members in today's fast-paced world. Our dedication to embracing digital innovation is aimed at enhancing the overall banking experience for our members, ensuring convenience, security, and accessibility in all their financial transactions,” said Randall Sugden, CEO, Rocky Credit Union.“After a review of market options, we recognized the value of working with a solution provider that can claim a credible install-base. By moving forward with thirdstream, we can enhance automation and adopt innovative solutions quickly.”

Rocky Credit Union Ltd. is a community-owned credit union, serving over 8000 members in Central Alberta.

"We are excited to see Rocky Credit Union join the thirdstream family of clients. This journey will revolutionize the way Rocky Credit Union serves its existing members and expands its membership,” said thirdstream's CEO Keith Ginter.“At thirdstream, we believe in pushing the boundaries of digital banking, and the collaboration with Rocky Credit Union is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.”

thirdstream's digital account opening and retail lending platform serves over 50 Canadian financial institutions, including more than 35 credit unions. Their cloud-based platform is hosted on Microsoft Azure and provides full integration to leading core processing systems.

About Rocky Credit Union

Established in 1944, Rocky Credit Union is the largest single-branch credit union in Canada. We proudly serve the people of Rocky Mountain House and surrounding area with all their banking needs. Our members are our biggest priority, which is why we strive to foster financial literacy, support local initiatives, and create deep connections within our community.

About thirdstream

Thirdstream, headquartered in Lethbridge, Alberta, provides digital account opening solutions, online and in-branch, to over forty clients. From identity verification to account funding, thirdstream's solution set supports consumer acquisition, business onboarding, and unsecured retail lending and credit card adjudication. The platform is cloud-deployed, designed for retail and business consumers seeking out financial institutions, and for financial institutions targeting consumers anywhere, anytime, from any device. To learn more, visit thirdstream.ca.

