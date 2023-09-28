Capacitive Sensor Market Estimated To Reach US$ 16.5 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 4.76%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The capacitive sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from US$11.880 billion in 2021 to US$16.448 billion by 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the capacitive sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$16.448 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the capacitive sensor market growth are excellent durability, rising demand for consumer electronics , superior sensibility, and higher measurement accuracy than resistive or inductive sensors.A capacitive sensor is an electronic gadget that can recognize strong, or fluid focuses without actual contact. Capacitive sensors emit an electrical field from the sensing end of the sensor, and any target that can disrupt this electrical field can be detected by a capacitive sensor. Capacitive sensors can detect and measure proximity, pressure, position and displacement, force, humidity, fluid level, and acceleration. They can also replace mechanical buttons. Capacitive sensors can be used in many ways, including part detection on workstations, conveyors, and robots, counting, and checking liquid levels, and dimmer switches.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in November 2022, TouchNetix, a fabless touch controller integrated circuits manufacturer, received investments of about $12 million from companies such as Alliance Venture, Reitan Kapital, and others.Access sample report or view details:Based on sensing type, the capacitive sensor market is divided into Mutual Capacitance and Self or Absolute Capacitance. The mutual capacitance segment is experiencing substantial growth in the capacitive sensor market. Mutual capacitance sensors are widely used in consumer electronics devices, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearable devices . These sensors are used for a variety of applications, such as touchscreen displays, proximity detection, and gesture recognition.Based on the end-user industry, the capacitive sensor market is divided into Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, and Others. The automotive segment is experiencing substantial growth in the capacitive sensor market due to the increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems. ADAS and autonomous driving systems rely heavily on capacitive sensors to detect the presence of other vehicles, pedestrians, and objects on the road.Geographically, Asia Pacific accounts for a significant share of the global capacitive sensor market due to several key factors. The automotive industry in Asia Pacific is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as population growth, rising disposable incomes, and increasing urbanization. This is leading to increased demand for capacitive sensors in vehicles.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the capacitive sensor market, that have been covered are OMRON Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Capacitec, Inc., ELK Corporation, Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Schneider Electric.The market analytics report segments the capacitive sensor market on the following basis:.BY SENSING TYPEoMutual CapacitanceoSelf or Absolute Capacitance.BY END-USER INDUSTRYoAutomotiveoAerospace and DefenseoHealthcareoConsumer ElectronicsoManufacturingoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.OMRON Corporation.Texas Instruments Incorporated.NXP Semiconductors.Capacitec, Inc..ELK Corporation.Pepperl+Fuchs SE.Schneider Electric. *List is not exhaustiveExplore More Reports:.Smart Sensors Market:.Position Sensor Market:.3D Sensor Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn