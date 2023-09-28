Sulfamic Acid Market Anticipated To Reach US$ 424.5 Million By 2028 At A CAGR Of 5.93%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global sulfamic acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% to reach US$424.462 million in 2028 from US$272.593 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global sulfamic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.93% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$424.462 million by 2028.The key driving factors of the Global Sulfamic Acid Market include rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development initiatives that have generated a significant demand for sulfamic acid. The substantial need for sulfamic acid in various industrial applications and the growing demand for personal care products are the key drivers behind the expansion of the sulfamic acid market share. The market is expected to be further fueled by the demand for personal care products.Sulfamic acid, also known as H3NSO3, serves as a versatile chemical compound utilized across multiple industries including cleaning agents, water treatment, dyes and pigments, pharmaceuticals, and industrial applications. It is alternately referred to by various names such as amino sulfonic acid, amino sulfonic acid, amido sulfuric acid, and sulfamidic acid.TheGlobal Sulfamic Acid Market is thriving as the growing trend of digitalization has increased the demand for paper-based packaging, leading to an increased need for sulfamic acid in the paper and pulp industries. Sales of sulfamic acid are expected to rise in response to the growing demand for paper and paper products in emerging economies. Furthermore, government regulations governing the use of sulfamic acid are expected to support market revenue growth. China's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry have established guidelines for the production, use, and disposal of sulfamic acid to promote environmental preservation and public safety. Additionally, the sulfamic acid market is anticipated to be driven by the high demand for personal care products by consumers, with companies like BASF SE acquiring specialty chemical providers for this sector. Moreover, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development projects have created a substantial demand for sulfamic acid in various applications.Access sample report or view details:Based on the form the sulfamic acid market is segmented into liquid, crystal, and powder. The powder sub-segment has asserted its dominance in the market, primarily driven by the increasing demand for sulfamic acid powder as an effective acidic cleaning agent for metals and ceramics, serving as a substitute for hydrochloric acid. This trend is expected to contribute significantly to the revenue growth of the powder sub-segment.Based on the application, the global sulfamic acid market is segmented into electro-plating & electro-refining, sulfation & sulfamation, metal finishing, dyes and pigments, and others. The metal finishing sector stands out as the largest application segment, driven by Sulfamic acid plays a crucial role in the descaling process for a wide range of industrial goods, aiding in the removal of various contaminants, such as beer and milk stone, protein buildup, rust, and copper corrosion. These attributes are poised to drive the growth of the metal finishing segment throughout the forecast period.Based on the end-users, the sulfamic acid market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and others. the pharmaceutical sector has shown a keen interest in sulfamic acid. This versatile compound has garnered attention as a potential method for drug delivery and serves as a raw material in the production of various pharmaceutical molecules, including antiviral and anticancer medications. This utilization in pharmaceuticals underscores the diverse applications of sulfamic acid, further strengthening its position in the market.Geographically, the Global Sulfamic Acid Market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific Asia Pacific has held a substantial share of the Global Sulfamic Acid Market. The expanding chemical industry in China is poised to be a major catalyst for regional market revenue growth. China's robust manufacturing infrastructure has positioned the country as a leading producer of various chemicals, with sulfamic acid being no exception. This strong chemical manufacturing capability is expected to drive significant growth in the sulfamic acid market, making China a key player in the industry.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the sulfamic acid market that have been included are Raviraj Chemicals, Shree Sulphamic Chemicals, Acuro Organics Limited, Brenntag NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Redox Pty Ltd, and BASF SE among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the sulfamic acid Market on the following basis:.By FormoLiquidoCrystaloPowder.By ApplicationoElectro-plating & Electro-refiningo Sulfation & Sulfamationo Metal FinishingoDyes and PigmentsoOthers.By End-UsersoPharmaceuticalsoFood and BeveragesoCosmeticsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.OthersoEurope.Germany.Italy.United Kingdom.France.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.South Africa.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Raviraj Chemicals.Shree Sulphamic Chemicals.Acuro Organics Limited.Brenntag NV.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..Redox Pty Ltd..BASF SE. *List is not exhaustiveExplore More Reports:.Global Sulfuric Acid Market:.Adipic Acid Market:.Tartaric Acid Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

