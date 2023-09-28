Infant Formula Milk Powder Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends And Forecast 2023 2030 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)





Market Overview: Infant Formula Milk Powder Market is expected to grow from USD 22.09 billion in 2023 to USD 39.87 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7%. The market is driven by factors such as increasing birth rates, rising number of working mothers, and growing awareness about the benefits of infant formula milk powder. The key players in the Infant Formula Milk Powder Market include The key players in the market are focusing on developing new and innovative products, expanding their distribution channels, and acquiring smaller companies to maintain their competitive edge. Here are some specific highlights from the report

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 22.09 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 39.87 billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 7% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Mead Johnson, Nestle, Danone, Abbott, FrieslandCampina, Heinz, Bellamy, Topfer, HiPP, Perrigo, Arla, Holle, Fonterra, Westland Dairy, Pinnacle, Meiji, Yili, Biostime, Yashili, Feihe, Brightdairy, Beingmate, Wonderson, Synutra, and Wissun. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Market Driver:

: Parents are increasingly demanding organic and premium infant formula milk powder for their children. This is due to the growing awareness about the benefits of organic products and the increasing disposable incomes of parents.: There is a growing demand for specialty infant formula milk powder, such as lactose-free, soy-based, and hypoallergenic infant formula milk powder. This is due to the increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerances among infants.The e-commerce channel is gaining popularity for the purchase of infant formula milk powder. This is due to the convenience and ease of purchase offered by e-commerce platforms.

Market Opportunity:

: Emerging markets such as China, India, and Indonesia present a significant opportunity for the infant formula milk powder market. This is due to the increasing birth rates and rising disposable incomes in these countries.: The increasing urbanization trend is also driving the demand for infant formula milk powder. This is because urban parents are more likely to be working and have less time to prepare breast milk.: There is a growing awareness about the benefits of infant formula milk powder, such as its convenience, nutritional value, and ability to support the growth and development of infants.

Moreover, the report includes significant chapters such as Patent Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Technology Roadmap, BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Price Trend Analysis, and Investment Analysis.

By type, the market is segmented into



Whole Milk Powder Skimmed Milk Powder

The whole milk powder segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that whole milk powder is a good source of protein and fat, which are essential for the growth and development of infants.

By application, the market is segmented into



0-6 Months Baby

6-12 Months Baby

12-36 Months Baby Adults

The 0-6 months baby segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that infants in this age group are unable to consume anything other than milk or formula.

Regional Analysis of Infant Formula Milk Powder Market:

The market is segmented into North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and South America. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that North America has a high population of infants and young children, and a high per capita income.

Overall , the infant formula milk powder market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. This is due to factors such as increasing birth rates, rising number of working mothers, and growing awareness about the benefits of infant formula milk powder. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerances is also driving the demand for infant formula milk powder.

