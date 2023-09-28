(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) Futures Little Changed Toward End of Q2













Advertisment





S&P 500 futures edged slightly higher on Thursday as investors readied for the final trading days of what's shaping up to be a weak month and quarter.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials gained 45 points, or 0.2%, to 33,836.

Futures for the S&P 500 gathered 3.5 points, or 0.1%, at 4,317.

Futures for the NASDAQ scaled back 11 points, or 0.1%, to 14,762.

Micron Technology slid more than 4% after offering weak earnings guidance for the current quarter. Peloton Interactive jumped more than 13% following news that the company was entering a five-year partnership to make content for Lululemon.

The moves follow a mixed session on Wall Street. The S&P 500 nosed ahead 0.02% and NASDAQ Composite added 0.2%, while the Dow finished 0.2% lower. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit a level not seen in more than 15 years in the session, pressuring equities. The benchmark rate rose again Thursday, trading around 4.64%.

Investors will watch for economic data on jobless claims, home sales and the GDP on Thursday, before turning attention to the latest personal consumption expenditures price index reading due Friday. The PCE reading is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 1.5% Thursday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng backtracked 1.4%

Oil prices lost 38 cents to $93.30 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained $2.40 to $1,893.00 U.S. an ounce.



















MENAFN28092023000212011056ID1107158900