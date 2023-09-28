Ministry Of Defence Issues Deadline To Renew Firearm Licenses For 2024

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Ministry of Defence has issued a deadline to renew firearm licenses for the year 2024.

Issuing a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the renewal of firearm licenses of individuals and institutions for the year 2024 will be carried out from 01 October 2023 to 31 December 2023.

The Ministry of Defence said that the details can be downloaded from the Defence Ministry's website license renewal for 2024 will not be carried out after 31 December 2023. It is also informed that possession of a firearm without a valid license is a punishable offense under provisions of Section 22 of the Firearms Ordinance,” the Ministry of Defence said in the statement.

According to the Ministry of Defence, registration renewal of private security firms for the year 2024/2025 will be carried out from 01.10.2023 to 31.12.2023.

It said that any renewals made after the deadline will be subjected to a fine or legal action. (Colombo Gazette)