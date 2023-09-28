Six Wild Elephants Killed In Two Separate Train Accidents In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Six wild elephants were killed in two separate train accidents in Sri Lanka, the Police and wildlife officers said.

The accidents had occurred in Batticaloa and Galgamuwa.

In one accident, four elephants were killed when a night mail train operating from Colombo to Kankasanthurai crashed into the elephants near Galgamuwa

Three elephants were killed on the spot while the other animal succumbed to its injuries later.

In another accident two elephants were killed in the Habarana area after a train crashed into them.

The Police said that a calf was among the two elephants killed in the Habarana area.

Wildlife Offices are conducting investigations into the two accidents. (Colombo Gazette)