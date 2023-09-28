6WIND Launches Next Generation Virtual Firewall Router (Vfw)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtualized Networking Software Solutions

- Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WINDSANTA CLARA, CA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- 6WIND , a leading green-tech networking software company specializing in high-performance virtualized and cloud-native network solutions, is proud to announce the release of its groundbreaking, cutting-edge Virtual Firewall (vFW) Router.This innovative product, a key component of the 6WIND VSR Product Suite, has been meticulously designed to cater to the security requirements of modern virtualized infrastructures. As a high-performance Layer 3 and Layer 4 (L3/L4) firewall solution, the 6WIND vFW Router delivers unrivaled performance, scalability, and capabilities, ensuring a robust and efficient defense for virtualized and cloud environments.Key Benefits of the 6WIND vFW Router:1. Scalable and High-Performance Routing and Stateful Firewalling: The 6WIND vFW Router is engineered to protect networks against evolving cyber threats by providing scalable and high-performance routing and stateful network firewalling capabilities.2. Versatile Deployment Options: 6WIND vFW Router deploys as a Physical Network Function (PNF), Virtual Network Function (VNF), or Container Network Function (CNF) on industry-standard x86 and ARM Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) servers, ensuring adaptability to a wide range of IT environments.3. Enhanced Multi-Tenancy Support: The product is equipped with enhanced multi-tenancy support, facilitating optimized deployments across diverse virtualized infrastructures and environments.Highlighted Features of 6WIND vFW Router:.Stateful L3/L4 Firewalling with stateless filters: Provides robust and scalable L3/L4 firewall capabilities for an enhanced network security efficiency..High Capacity, Connection Rate, and Throughput: Ensures high network performance even under demanding workloads..Full featured Routing capabilities: Provides Static and dynamic routing with IP/MPLS support..Flexible Deployment: Deploys on x86 and ARM standard COTS servers in various virtualization flavors..Optimized Footprint: Maximizes efficiency by utilizing hardware resources effectively..Low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Delivers cost-efficient solutions with no compromise on security and performance.In a statement, Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND, emphasized the significance of the 6WIND vFW Router: "With the proliferation of virtualization and cloud technologies, ensuring the security of virtualized environments has become paramount. Our 6WIND Virtual Firewall (vFW) Router is poised to revolutionize virtual security, providing organizations with the tools they need to efficiently protect their virtualized and cloud infrastructures."For more information about the 6WIND Virtual Firewall (vFW) Router and how it can enhance and bring efficiency into your organization's network security, please visitThe 6WIND VSR Product Suite; vPE, vCSR, vSecGW, vCGNAT, vBR, vFW & vCPE, has proven its energy saving capabilities and its impact on reducing the carbon footprint. These solutions deploy in bare metal, virtualized, or cloud-native, and deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises.About 6WIND6WIND is a leading Green Tech company that specializes in delivering Virtualized & Cloud-Native networking software. The company is globally recognized as the leading provider of Virtual Service Router software solutions.6WIND software solutions are deployed by CSPs, MNOs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers & Enterprises worldwide, enabling them to replace expensive hardware & build highly optimized and sustainable 5G, SD WAN and IoT networks with virtualized networking software solutions for routing and security use cases.6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris – France, Santa Clara, CA – USA and Singapore.

6WIND VSR Software Solutions