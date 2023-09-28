Woodwing Launches Rebranded Website, Introduces Unified Product Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WoodWing logo

WoodWing logo on wall

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- WoodWing Software, market leader in enterprise information management solutions, has rebranded its website and unified its product portfolio to better cater to the ever-evolving customer demands.WoodWing empowers organizations and teams around the globe to unlock their potential by helping them streamline their content and information flows. With the launch of its new website, which now also includes the Xtendis and Scienta products, WoodWing's product offering is stronger, more diverse, and better presented than before. A solid foundation to interest and serve a broader customer base and continue to grow toward the future.Ross Paterson, WoodWing's CEO, comments:“I am excited to launch our new website. This is a real milestone for us, since we don't just present our new website, but also share our refreshed brand story. With our enhanced product portfolio, we're exceptionally well-equipped to continue our core mission: to liberate organizations from their content and information inefficiencies.”Strengthen our brand proposition in content & information managementWith its new brand story in place, WoodWing aims to further strengthen its position as a global market leader, using its innovative capabilities and a selective build & buy strategy that enables the company to continue to add new solutions to its portfolio that help customers manage content and information efficiently.Joris van Leeuwen, CCO, explains:“A lot of hard work has been done behind the scenes in the past months to fortify our strategic focus with additional competencies that will benefit our clients. To make this insightful, we revised our proposition using a holistic perspective, including all our products, both new and existing, into a new, cohesive brand story. To guide customers even better, we also added a live chat option. Finally, seeing all of this come to life on our website is very fulfilling for everyone involved.”Moving forward, globallyWoodWing services a wide variety of clients in a range of verticals. Regardless of size and focus market, organizations like Heineken, Coca-Cola, UN, Hearst, Bauer, Moderna, and Myers, along with recent clientele additions such as Bunnings, ICS, Abrams Books, and Blue Sky, have at least one thing in common: all of them experience the power of WoodWing's solutions.About WoodWingWoodWing software empowers ambitious enterprises to reclaim control of their publishing, digital asset and document management processes. For more than 20 years, WoodWing has been an innovative and trusted partner to the world's biggest publishing brands. Today, we serve all business sectors and brands with five solutions spanning publishing software, Digital Asset Management systems, Enterprise Information Management software, and Quality and Knowledge management software. We also offer professional services – from cloud-hosting and system management to workflow optimization and software integration consultancy – and outsourced publishing and design services. WoodWing Software is a private limited company (BV), with headquarters in the Netherlands and offices in the US and Malaysia, commercial staff in LATAM, and a partner network spanning the globe. The company was founded in the year 2000 and has a global workforce exceeding 200 employees.To see WoodWing's new brand story and updated portfolio, visit woodwing.ContactFor questions and additional info, please contact .

