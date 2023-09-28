VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD Now Available To University Libraries Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Be prepared to be inspired, educated, and entertained all at the same time.

Film to be distributed as part of ProQuest's Academic Video Online.

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Eclectic Aspirations is delighted to announce that its award-winning documentary VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD has been licensed by ProQuest , part of Clarivate, for distribution to university libraries worldwide.“VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD explores the human element behind Vietnam's resurgence as one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” explained Producer Shareef Haq.“The subject matter of this documentary is well suited for a range of academic audiences, including those interested in entrepreneurship, women's empowerment, and Asian studies,” he added.“Our film has earned top awards at festivals in the United States, including the Grand Jury Award for Best Documentary Feature at the 17th Annual Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival, and the People's Choice Award for Best Documentary at the 9th Annual Borrego Springs Film Festival,” stated Director/Producer Eladio Arvelo.“We're excited to extend our audience reach to the higher education market following the film's successful domestic distribution on Amazon Prime Video and international distribution on multiple airlines throughout Asia.”To learn more about bringing VIETNAM: FAST FORWARD to your university or library, please visitCurrent library subscribers to Academic Video Online can watch the film atAbout Eclectic AspirationsEclectic Aspirations LLC is an independent film production company specializing in uplifting documentaries that showcase inspiring human stories from around the world. The company was founded in 2016 by Eladio Arvelo and is based in Carlsbad, California (USA). For more information about the company's award-winning films, visitMedia ContactEclectic Aspirations LLC

Eladio Arvelo

Eclectic Aspirations LLC

