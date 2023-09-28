Tower 23 IT Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DOVER, DELAWARE, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Tower 23 IT, a leading managed service provider based in the Western US region.

This partnership will help Tower 23 IT's clients protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Tower 23 IT has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

“By joining forces with EasyDMARC, we are strengthening our ability to protect businesses from ever-evolving cyber threats, ensuring the integrity of their email communications. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional email security solutions to our clients,” said Scott Cooper, president of Tower 23 IT.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tower 23 IT to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Tower 23 IT

Tower 23 IT is a leading Managed Services Provider offering businesses in the healthcare, legal, financial, engineering, architecture, and contracting verticals comprehensive IT services. The company has offices in Tucson, Phoenix, and San Diego. Tower 23 IT's commitment to customer care has positioned the company as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable and specialized IT solutions.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyser, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.





Anush Yolyan

EasyDMARC, Inc.

+1 888-563-5277

email us here