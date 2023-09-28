Turkish Entrepreneurs Developed A New Generation Social Media Platform Supported By Artificial Intelligence

(MENAFN- B2Press) While July 2023 data indicates that global social media users correspond to almost 61% of the world's population, Turkish entrepreneurs have rolled up their sleeves for a safe and new-generation social media platform supported by artificial intelligence.



TURKEY - Social media platforms have transformed and diversified since the first examples emerged and have become the internet's tools for communication, discussion, sharing ideas and collecting memories. Data published by DataReportal in July 2023 showed that the number of global social media users exceeded a new threshold, approaching 5 billion users, reaching almost 61% of the world's population.

While the transformation of social media platforms, which also changes the nature of social relations, continues with technologies such as artificial intelligence, Turkish entrepreneurs have developed a new generation social media platform that can be adopted globally and offers a safe sharing environment to its participants. In this context, Toni, the new generation social media platform founded in September 2023, started accepting a limited number of members with features such as instant photo sharing, location-based memories and artificial intelligence support.

Toni, a new generation social media platform developed with the motto "Catch the moment, not the memories" and available on the App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices, allows users to share instant photos by reporting their location. These memories, which users' friends can view for 48 hours, are organized according to where the photos were taken. Memories on the map also offer users a digital album that records their special days, travels and happy moments.

Stating that they developed Toni so that people can connect with their friends and capture every moment, Toni Marketing Director Berke Söylemezoğlu said, "In Toni, which accepts membership only by invitation, each user has the right to invite 3 people. In this way, users can share their memories with a special community and share their memories with their friends. They can comment on their posts and have a safe social media experience.”

Noting that Toni also uses artificial intelligence technology for a better user experience, Berke Söylemezoğlu said, "Users can save the places their friends go to in Toni and see the places they save on the map. In addition, Toni can analyze the likes using artificial intelligence and give users the best experience for themselves. It offers the opportunity to discover suitable places. Again, with the support of artificial intelligence, Toni users can also view the places that the users most similar to them like. In the future, Toni will also host special events in real places that only Tonians can attend.”

Reminding that Toni is one of the startups within the İTÜ Çekirdek Incubation Center, which is frequently used by entrepreneurs who use technology and innovation and want to implement innovative and high-success potential business ideas, Toni Marketing Director Berke Söylemezoğlu concluded his evaluations with the following statements,“Very rapid growth with Toni's invitation model. We believe that it has potential and can turn into a phenomenon in a short time. According to DataReportal data, social media usage in Turkey is above the global average at 67.5%. This data makes our country a very strong market for Toni, which combines real socialization experience with collecting and sharing memories to gain its first user base in its growth journey. Toni, which offers users a new generation and a safe way to share the places they visit with those they care about, has started recruiting members with limited invitations. Anyone looking for a unique social media experience can take their place among Toni's first users by getting the invitation code from toni-app.com.

