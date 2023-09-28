New Withit Apple Watch Accessories Are The Must Have Band Candy Of The Fall Fashion Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bursts of Colors, Delectable Charms, Sparkly Slider, and Dazzling Watch Straps Allow Brilliantly Fashionable Personalization for Apple Watch Wearers

WITHit ( ) announced their

Band Candy Collection , a brilliantly innovative Apple Watch accessory drop. From plug-and-play fun charms for your wrist, all the way to never-before-seen Apple Watch bands with colors that pop, WITHit's Band Candy Collection is all affordably

priced

and available now at withitgear.com.

The WITHit Band Candy Collection boasts three new playful accessories to add flavorful fun to your Apple Watch including:

WITHit Candy Metal and Color Acetate Bands, photographed by Paul Gordon

WITHit Band Candy Charms, photographed by Paul Gordon

BAND CANDY CHARMS :

Looking for Bling for your Apple Watch? These adorable little charms easily pop into the holes on WITHit's specially designed smooth Apple Watch bands to boost your device's fun and personality. Get smiling with

Happy , which features a fun smiley face, joyful rainbow, "yay" speech bubble, and a tiny yummy ice cream cone. Additional fun Apple Watch band charms include sets like

Hope ,

Paradise ,

Love , and

Glamour .

Priced at $15

for a set of four, you can easily mix and match for more of the fashion accessory fun. Note that WITHit's charms are designed specifically for use with

Band Candy Smooth Silicone Bands

sold separately for $20 .



BAND CANDY SLIDERS :

Need some extra pizzazz for your Apple Watch band? WITHit's

Sparkle Slider Set features four distinctive designs that add a dose of flair to your wrist, including a textured yellow gold color metal slider, a cross-patterned yellow gold color metal slider adorned with sparkling crystals, and two more dazzling sliders boasting crystals in elegant silver and rose gold tones. Priced at $15

for a set of four, these fabulous sliders slip onto WITHit's Band Candy Textured Silicone Bands

(sold separately for $20) and are specifically designed to hold the

sliders.

BAND CANDY METAL & COLOR ACETATE BANDS FOR APPLE WATCH :

Make your Apple Watch sweet like candy! This fun and flirty addition to WITHit's Band Candy Collection is a unique style that boasts a robust tapered metal link band woven with colorful acetate. Priced at $25 , these bands are the perfect fusion of fashion-forward design and high-quality materials. Band Candy Metal and Color Acetate bands are available in three expressive colorways:

Serene Blue ,

Radiant Pink

and

Energy Green . The spectrum of shades will perfectly capture and enhance your every mood - from energy and optimism, to calm and peacefulness, to positivity and confidence!

"At WITHit, we're all about the fusion of tech and style fabulously bringing you the best of both worlds," states Bobbie Weichselbaum, Chairwoman of WITHit. "As the leaves change and fall ushers in a season of fashion-forward fun, we invite you to embrace the joy of accessorizing. Your Apple Watch, your canvas! Let it be your daily style statement and your chic companion for all occasions. Spice it up, dress it down, and let your personality shine through. The Band Candy Collection isn't just about keeping up with technology; it's about celebrating your unique style and adding a touch of flair to your tech gear!"

WITHit's mission centers on simplifying, beautifying, and elevating the wearable tech experience, creating harmony between style and function. The brand skillfully brings to market fashion accessories tailored for use with everyday technology. Their goal is to deliver engaging solutions that seamlessly adapt to an ever-changing technology accessories landscape.



ABOUT WITHit

WITHit, founded in 2004, is a leading innovator in the design, manufacturing, and curation of accessories that significantly enhance wearable tech and reading experiences.

The brand is America's #1 designer and manufacturer of smartwatch bands and protection. With a core focus on creating cutting-edge products, WITHit excels in the rapid development of creative designs, employing a diverse range of techniques and materials. WITHit accessories are sold in over 9,000 retail stores throughout the U.S. The company takes pride in its robust technology portfolio, holding 36 patents, and producing licensed products for renowned brands. Visit



for more information.

SOURCE WITHit