SSFF & ASIA 2023 Screening In Autumn's Online Grand Theater And DOOR Theater Open Today

Special screenings of short films directed by Raymond Red, a representing the Philippine Cinema, Japan's up-and-coming director Ryutaro Nakagawa, and the latest produced by Naomi Kawase.



A seminar by the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand Prix winning director will be streamed online

SHIBUYA WARD, Japan, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of the biggest international short film festivals in Asia, and officially recognized by the Academy Awards®︎ announced that the official website of the Screening in Autumn event and the Online Grand Theater for early screenings as well as the virtual "DOOR" theater open today. Special screening lineup and event information have been also released and seats reservations have begun. URL:

SSFF & ASIA 2023 special screenings and events.

SSFF & ASIA 2023 Autumn visual.

Special screenings in collaboration with the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) includes the short film "Anino" by Raymond Red, one of the Philippines' spirited directors and a member of this year's TIFF jury, and

"Leave Behind" by director Ryutaro Nakagawa, who has been officially invited to this year's TIFF Gala selection. Furthermore, the latest short film directed by 19-year-old Kisa Muramatsu and produced by Naomi Kawase, a project at the Nara International Film Festival will also be screened. Arisa Nakano, who appeared in the Cannes International Film Festival award-winning film "Perfect Days," stars in this short film "Permanence."

On Wednesday, October 18th, we will hold an online seminar featuring Izumi Yoshida, an animation artist living in Poland and winner of the SSFF & ASIA 2023 Grand-Prix, George Lucas Award "Bridge". On Thursday, October 19th, Ayame Goriki will be on stage for a screening and talk event of short films produced as part of the Creators Support Project. On Sunday, October 22nd, a specially produced 3 short films with Japan Cultural Expo including "The way back home" will be shown and the director Karin Miyagi will be appeared in person.

*Events are held in Japanese

◆ Schedule and Venue:

Online Grand Theater: Thu. September 28 to Fri. October 27, 2023

Online satellite venue:

1 "Door" Theater (Schedule same as above)

2 Brillia Short Shorts Theater Online from Oct. 4 -, 2023

Venue: TOKYO PHOTOGRAPHIC ART MUSEUM Hall:



Thu. October 19 to Sun. 22, 2023

◆Content: In addition to screening SSFF & ASIA 2023 award-winning short films, there will also be a special screening of Korean short films, a talk event with guests, an online seminar for creators, and a BRANDED SHORTS seminar.

