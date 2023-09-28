Rookies Emerge Triumphant During Inaugural Supermotocross World Championship Finale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jett Lawrence Captures $1 Million 450cc Bonus While Haiden Deegan Takes Home $500k 250cc Bonus

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, Team Honda HRC's Jett Lawrence was crowned the inaugural SMX World Champion at the SuperMotocross World Championship Finals, fueled by Monster Energy. The 20-year-old Australian racer swept both premier 450cc class motos to capture the title and claim a $1,000,000 bonus inside the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the sport got its start nearly 50 years ago. The inaugural championship organized by Feld Motor Sports, Inc. and MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., marked the first collaboration of its kind between Supercross and Pro Motocross in the sports history.

The 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship season wrapped up where the sport of Supercross got its start in 1972, inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Continue Reading

In the 250cc division, Lawrence's 17-year-old rookie counterpart, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan, won the night as well as the title, earning a $500,000 bonus to conclude his first year of professional racing on top.

Lawrence's latest accolade caps off a historic 2023 season in which the phenom racer won every championship he entered to become the sport's most high-profile athlete. He began with the Western Regional 250SX crown in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship before making the move into the premier 450cc division for the Pro Motocross Championship, where he became the first rookie and just the third rider in more than 50 years to complete a perfect, undefeated season. The young Aussie carried the momentum into the sport's first-ever postseason, winning two of the three playoff rounds to outlast Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki's Ken Roczen and Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton, the 2023 Supercross Champion.

For Deegan, the victory inside the Coliseum provided a full-circle moment for his popular racing family. Twenty-six years prior, in 1997, family patriarch Brian Deegan captured his lone Supercross victory inside the iconic stadium for one of the sport's most memorable moments. Now, following an impressive Rookie of the Year campaign across Supercross and Pro Motocross, Haiden can share in the thrill of a Coliseum victory alongside his father and cement his status as the sport's next star.

The SMX World Championship series pays the sport's largest prize payout of $10 million - $4.5 million is awarded throughout the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, leaving $5.5 million to be earned through the SMX World Championship Finals.

The sport's biggest stage also welcomed some of LA's biggest stars as Dax Shepard, Stephanie Beatriz, Justin Baldoni, Tiffani Thiessen, and others came out to show their support for the world's most exciting sport on two-wheels.

The 2024 Supercross ticket pre-sale begins Monday, October 3 at 10 a.m. ET for preferred customers and will run through Monday, October 9. On Tuesday, October 10 at 10 a.m. ET and then 10 a.m. in each subsequent time zone, tickets for all Supercross and Pro Motocross races will become available for sale to the public. For 2024 all Pro Motocross event ticketing will be done through Ticketmaster. Fans can find the race schedules, sign up for preferred access (Supercross), and make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVEand promotocross.com.

The 2024 SMX World Championship Playoff and Final dates, locations, and venues will be announced at Round 1 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, Calif. on January 5, 2024.



Assets:

Los Angeles SuperMotocross Final Photo Gallery

SuperMotocross Celebrity Appearances - Getty Images/Feld Motor Sports

About the SuperMotocross World Championship:

The SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

Visit SuperMotocrossfor more information.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Visit monsterjam, SupercrossLIVE, and feldentertainmentfor more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. manages and produces the world's most prestigious motocross series - the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

Visit .

Media Contact:

Sean Brennen

(703) 448-3664

[email protected]

SOURCE Feld Motor Sports