Flying Ace Express Car Wash Expands Footprint With Two New Dayton Area Locations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Ace Express Car Wash, the Miami Valley's premier express car wash, is thrilled to announce its continued growth with the groundbreaking of two new locations in the Dayton, OH area. These state-of-the-art car wash facilities will be strategically positioned on Brandt Pike in Dayton and adjacent to the Meijer store at 4035 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.



The groundbreaking of these respective washes expands the Flying Ace Express Car Wash brand to 16 car washes in the Greater Dayton area; a significant milestone in Flying Ace Express Car Wash's mission to provide top-tier car wash services to the Dayton community. Construction is expected to wrap up in late winter or early spring, with doors opening to customers shortly thereafter.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash is known for its commitment to delivering the ultimate car washing experience, combining outstanding customer service, convenience, and exceptional quality. The Company has consistently been named Dayton's #1 car wash according to Dayton Daily News and Dayton Magazine. The two new Flying Ace Express locations will continue this tradition, offering an unmatched level of care for your vehicle.

Key features of the new Flying Ace Express Car Wash locations:

7730 Brandt Pike in Dayton: This location will feature cutting-edge car wash technology, including the popular express wash options and free vacuums. The Flying Ace Express Car Wash on Brandt Pike will become the go-to destination for Dayton residents looking to keep their vehicles in pristine condition.

4035 Wilmington Pike in Kettering:

Located conveniently next to the Meijer store on Wilmington Pike in Kettering, this Flying Ace Express Car Wash location will offer the same high-quality car washing experience that customers have come to expect. With a commitment to eco-friendly practices and water conservation, this facility will be a testament to Flying Ace's dedication to sustainability.

"We are excited to expand our presence in the Dayton area with these new car wash locations," said John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, the parent company of Flying Ace Express Car Wash. "We look forward to continuing our investment in the Dayton community. Our goal is to provide customers with the best car washing experience possible, and these two new locations will allow us to do just that.."

Flying Ace Express Car Wash places a strong emphasis on environmentally responsible practices and water conservation, using the latest technology to minimize its environmental footprint while delivering exceptional results.

Stay tuned for further updates and information on the opening dates for these exciting new Flying Ace Express Car Wash locations.

About Flying Ace Express Car Wash:

Flying Ace Car Wash , part of the Express Wash Concepts family of brands, is a leading provider of top-quality car wash services. With multiple locations in the greater Dayton, OH and Richmond, IN areas. Flying Ace Car Wash combines advanced technology, eco-friendly practices, and exceptional customer service to deliver an outstanding car wash experience.

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts

is a trusted name in the car wash industry, operating over 90 car wash locations with five car wash brands including: Moo Moo Express Car Wash , Flying Ace Express Car Wash , Bee Clean Express Car Wash , Clean Express Auto Wash and Green Clean Express Auto Wash . With a focus on customer satisfaction, environmental sustainability, and cutting-edge technology, Express Wash Concepts aims to redefine the car wash experience.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts