African Pride Partners With Impressions Of Beauty To Provide College Students With Haircare Essentials

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) African Pride set to distribute NEW Moisture Miracle Collection across College Campuses

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- African Pride ,

an award-winning haircare brand known for addressing the needs of all hair types with premium, natural ingredients, is once again proud to announce its partnership with Impressions of Beauty , a trusted multicultural college marketing company; that connects students to beauty & lifestyle brands through on-campus activation.



African Pride ambassadors at Homecoming

HBCU Students enjoying YardFest with African Pride Haircare

Continue Reading

African Pride

is taking the campus scene by storm, and they are not holding back on the fun. In a spectacular fusion of engagement and education, African Pride is thrilled to announce that they will be jumpstarting the 2023 Fall college semester with dorm drops of samples from their staple 'Moisture Miracle' collection to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Predominantly White Institutions (PWI) nationwide.

For the last 7 years, African Pride has been dedicated to empowering and supporting students at HBCUs. Through the partnership with Impressions of Beauty , African Pride has consistently provided essential beauty kits to HBCU students during orientations, back-to-school events, and homecoming season. This meaningful tradition continues as African Pride expands its "Moisture Miracle" collection, offering a wide range of nourishing hair products for

coily & curly consumers. To see the list of participating colleges and universities, please click here.

"We are proud to be part of these prestigious universities every year," says Jazzmene Ford , Marketing Manager at African Pride . "It is important for us to engage and connect with this specific demographic at this entry point of her hair journey. We aspire to establish ourselves as a dependable brand that she can consistently rely on."

"At IOB, a significant facet of our mission is to introduce students to exceptional brands that have a vested interest in their unique needs as multicultural consumers," says Ashlee Gomez , Founder & CEO of Impressions of Beauty . "We pride ourselves on cultivating meaningful connections between influential brands and HBCU students, and we are so thrilled to have African Pride on this journey with us! The honor of being able to help positively shape the consumer journey of our student audience holds immeasurable value, not just for us, but also for our esteemed brand partners!"

Additionally, African Pride will be pulling up to 5-Key HBCUs for Homecoming Yardfest season, bringing live and interactive experiences, from September 29th to October 27th. These homecoming extravaganzas will be the talk of the quads. Tour stops will include:



September 29, 2023 - Texas Southern University

October 6, 2023 - Morgan State University

October 13, 2023 -

Tuskegee University

October 20, 2023 - Clark Atlanta University October 27, 2023 - Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University

This partnership will bring style, education, and empowerment together. African Pride and Impressions of Beauty will continue its commitment to students' well-being and self-expression, as they sample their signature line "Moisture Miracle" collection, African Pride is not just distributing haircare essentials; they're creating connections, confidence, and an atmosphere of celebration. To learn more about African Pride , its partnership, and the colleges involved, please visit

About African Pride

For 30 years, African Pride has addressed the haircare needs of all hair types and textures whether natural or relaxed with brands like Black Castor Miracle, Moisture Miracle, Shea Miracle, Olive Miracle, and Dream Kids. We believe in the unspoken power of a great hair day. The boost of energy given when your beauty and confidence are intertwined should be accessible to all women. That's why we created African Pride products with premium, natural ingredients at an affordable price to ensure that you're less stressed about your hair and more focused on stepping into your best self. For more information about the brand, visit AfricanPrideHair.com, and tell us your hair story by engaging with us on social and using the hashtag #MyAfricanPride.

About Impressions of Beauty

Impressions of Beauty (IoB) is a trusted resource for multi-cultural

millennials and Gen-Z students in search of brands

that solve their problems. IoB is passionate about

creating fun and unique on-campus experiences

that make lasting impressions! IoB prides themselves on helping students identify

brands that were created with them in mind while

offering platforms that empower and foster

community amongst our college audience. IoB's turnkey programs make college

marketing easy and result in effective brand trial,

engagement, and loyalty. IOB partners with

Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs)

and key campus organizations to ensure that brand

partners' products and messaging are shared with

the right audience, at the right time.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, please contact:

Nicole

Newsum / 6466423097 / [email protected]

Michelle Pascal /

[email protected]

SOURCE African Pride