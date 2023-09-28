Adsposure Named Official Advertising Partner Of WRTA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Western Reserve Transit Authority to move from internal advertising approach to working with Cincinnati-based Adsposure, a leader in transit advertising.

Youngstown's Western Reserve Transit Authority has named

Adsposure their official transit advertising partner, finalizing an agreement between the two on August 11th, 2023.

Western Reserve Transit Authority serves the Mahoning Valley. Located in northeast Ohio halfway between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, the region is home to over 350,000 people, and attractions like The Butler Institute of American Art and Lanternman's Mill & Covered Bridge. WRTA serves as the primary provider of public transportation for the area, providing approximately 6,000 rides each day to get people to and from work, school, and play.

Prior to the agreement, WRTA managed advertising on their 47 fixed route buses, 3 small loop buses, and 21 light transit vehicles internally. Adsposure looks forward to stepping in and taking over WRTA's advertising program, allowing the professionals at WRTA to focus on what they do best – moving people to where they need to go. As experts in the media sales landscape, Adsposure knows how to get in front of the right media buyers and utilize creative ad formats to maximize revenue and bring additional funds to Western Reserve Transit Authority.

This agreement shows the continued importance of transit advertising in an era of growing media fragmentation. As consumers find themselves surrounded by advertising through diverse media outlets, transit advertising persists as an exceptional and efficient avenue for enterprises to distinguish themselves. Through Adsposure's prominently showcased advertisements on WRTA buses, brands can engage a captivated audience, offering a distinctive and unique means of communication.

"The Adsposure team is ready to take transit advertising to the next level in Youngstown," said Ken Black, CEO of Adsposure, "With the great work already done by the WRTA team, we have a solid starting point to launch new creative ideas and campaigns for local and national advertisers looking to build their brand in Northeast Ohio."

The partnership is set to last for at least the next five years, and both Adsposure and WRTA are excited about the possibilities.

"We're excited to work with Adsposure," said Dean Harris, WRTA Executive Director. "They really know transit advertising and Valley businesses will benefit from their expertise."

Advertisers and agencies interested in transit advertising opportunities in Youngstown can find more information and request a media kit at adsposure.com/youngstown/ or call the Adsposure office at 833-BUS-WRAP (833-287-9727).

For more information about Adsposure, to learn about advertising opportunities in other cities or to learn how to achieve untapped revenue opportunities from transit authorities, please visit

.

About WRTA:

Western Reserve Transit Authority recently celebrated its 50TH year serving the Mahoning Valley. WRTA brings riders to the most popular destinations for shopping, work and more.

Operating Monday through Saturday, 5am to 9pm, WRTA has 27 direct routes, picking up and dropping off from Federal Station and 800 bus stops in Youngstown, Austintown, Boardman, Liberty, Struthers, Warren and YSU. In addition, it's fleet of smaller vehicles offer ADA All Access and County wide curb-to-curb service, as well as Late Night On Demand service.

The best part is, you ride FREE on WRTA. There is no fare required. Visit WRTAonlinefor more information.

WRTA's motto, "Giving the Valley a Lift," describes not just its transportation offers, but its commitment to being a strong community partner. WRTA produces the popular Holiday Lights campaign honoring non-profits, the Give Small Business a Lift campaign and the Art On the Move campaign each year.

About Adsposure:

Since 2008, Adsposure has been helping advertisers do more than simply stand out among media noise. Adsposure helps advertisers and ad agencies surpass marketing goals by increasing the frequency and reach of their Out of Home Advertising efforts and have helped transit authorities realize millions of dollars in untapped earning potential. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Adsposure has teams in Chicago, Des Moines, Fort Worth, Kansas City, Lexington, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Youngstown.

