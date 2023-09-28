Incontinence Care Products Market Is Expected To Reach $16.5 Billion | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The incontinence care products industry is poised for significant growth in the near future, driven by several key factors. With an aging global population and increasing awareness of the importance of personal hygiene and comfort, the demand for innovative incontinence care solutions is expected to surge. Technological advancements are likely to play a pivotal role, leading to the development of more efficient and discreet products that enhance the quality of life for individuals facing incontinence challenges. Moreover, sustainability concerns are likely to drive the industry towards eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives, aligning with the growing environmental consciousness. As the healthcare sector evolves to provide better support for those with incontinence, this industry is set to expand, offering a wide range of tailored products and services to meet the diverse needs of consumers, ultimately improving their overall well-being. Incontinence Care Products market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $12.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $16.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population, subsequent rise in the prevalence of chronic medical conditions, and the significant prevalence of incontinence are driving the growth of the incontinence care products market across the globe. Download an Illustrative overview: Incontinence Care Products Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $12.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $16.5 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Gender, Usage, Distribution Channel, and End user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising adoption of smart diapers Key Market Drivers Increasing geriatric population with chronic medical conditions

Incontinence Care Products market major players covered in the report, such as:



Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US)

The Procter & Gamble Company (US)

HARTMANN (Germany)

Ontex BV (Belgium)

Unicharm Corporation (Japan)

Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Medline Industries, LP (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

ABENA (Denmark)

Attindas Hygiene Partners Group (US)

Hollister Incorporated (US)

Dynarex Corporation (US)

ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Wellspect Healthcare (Sweden)

Stryker (US)

First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US)

Principle Business Enterprises, Inc. (US)

TZMO SA (Poland)

Primare International Ltd. (Canada)

Drylock Technologies (Belgium)

NorthShore Care Supply (US)

Nobel Hygiene (India) and Among Others

Buy an Incontinence Care Products Industry Report (225 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures):

This research report categorizes the Incontinence Care Products Market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World

By Product Type



Absorbents Non-absorbents

By Usage



Disposable Reusable

By Gender



Female Male

By Distribution Channel



E-commerce

Retailer Pharmacies Hospital Pharmacies

By End User



Home-based Patients

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) Other End Users

Request for FREE Sample Pages:

The key stakeholders in the Incontinence Care Products market include:



Senior Management

End User

Finance/Procurement Department R&D Department

Recent Developments:



In May 2023, Cardinal Health established a distribution center in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to meet the Canadian healthcare system's medical and surgical product demands.

In February 2023, Medline partnered with Synthase Collaborative. As part of the partnership, Medline will be the primary supplier of essential medical supplies, including incontinence care products and general nursing supplies to Synthase's member organizations - Avow, Treasure Coast Hospice, St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care, and Haven

In September 2022, Attindas Hygiene Partners announced its innovative new adult disposable incontinence underwear product in North America.

In July 2022, Essity acquired 80% of the Canadian company Knix, a leading provider of leakproof apparel for periods and incontinence. Post-acquisition, Essity is regarded among the market leaders in the leakproof apparel industry. In April 2022, Kimberly-Clark Corporation launched New Poise Ultra-Thin Pads with Wings for bladder leaks under the Poise brand.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Incontinence Care Products Market:

What is incontinence?

Incontinence refers to an involuntary loss of urine or feces due to problems with the muscles and nerves of the bladder or bowel. Urinary incontinence is defined as the loss of urine from the bladder, while fecal incontinence refers to the involuntary loss of feces from the bowel. Stress, urge, mixed, overflow, and functional incontinence are some of the most commonly occurring types of urine and bowel incontinence, observed usually in the elderly population or in patients with certain illnesses. Absorbent products such as underwear and briefs (diapers), pads, and bed protectors are used for the management of incontinence. Non-absorbent products such as catheters are also used in some cases.

What are the recent trends affecting the incontinence care products market?

Recent trends affecting the incontinence care products market are the significant prevalence of incontinence, rising geriatric population, and growing attention to personal hygiene.

What are the major products of the incontinence care products market?

Based on product type, the global incontinence care products market is segmented into absorbents and non-absorbents. The absorbents segment dominated the incontinence care products market in 2022. The large share of the segment can be attributed to their ease of use and better efficiency in the management of incontinence. The absorbents are further classified as underwear & briefs, pads & guards, bed protectors, and other absorbents.

Which are the non-absorbents used for incontinence care?

Some commonly used non-absorbents used for managing incontinence include catheters, drainage bags, stimulation devices, and other non-absorbents. Among the non-absorbents, the share of catheters is significantly high.

Which region is lucrative for the incontinence care products market?

The Asia Pacific region, comprising economies like China, Japan, and India, presents promising market opportunities for incontinence care products.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Report Objectives:



To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the incontinence care products market by product type, usage, gender, distribution channel, end user, and region

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall incontinence care products market

To forecast the size of the incontinence care products market in four main regions along with their respective key countries, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

To profile key players in the incontinence care products market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches and approvals; expansions; and partnerships; of the leading players in the incontinence care products market To benchmark players within the incontinence care products market using the Competitive Leadership Mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business and product strategy

Related Reports:

Microcatheters Market

Neurovascular Devices Market

Medical Supplies Market

Electrophysiology Market

ERCP Market

Research Insight:

Content Source:





Tags Incontinence Care Products Incontinence Care Products Mkt Incontinence Care Product Mrkt Incontinence Products Market ICP