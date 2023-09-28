Global Bio-Polyamide (PA-6, PA-66, Specialty Polyamides) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-polyamide Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PA-6, PA-66, Specialty Polyamides), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio-polyamide market size is expected to reach USD 772.39 million by 2030, according to a new study by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The global bio-polyamide market is set for unprecedented growth, driven by eco-friendly government regulations and surging consumer demand. Renowned as sustainable alternatives to synthetic nylon fibers, bio-polyamides offer biodegradability and non-toxicity. These attributes, combined with their versatile applications across sectors like automotive, textiles, consumer goods, and electronics, underscore the market's growth potential.

New developments in commercial routes to bio-based feedstocks are expected to accelerate the production of bio-polyamide products, further enhancing market opportunities. Large-scale commercialization is in sight, with bio-polyamides poised to replace traditional polyamides in film and coating applications, thereby boosting demand for these sustainable alternatives.

Government regulations favoring bio-polyamides in key industries are expected to propel the market. Although bio-based polymers currently make up less than 1% of the global polymer market, rising consumer demand and regulations like global warming measures and plastic bag bans are creating substantial opportunities.

Growing awareness and regulations against synthetic polyamides are aiding bio-polyamide penetration, especially in the electrical & electronics industry. Various types of bio-polyamides like PA-66 are increasingly being used in multiple sectors including electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace, and marine, signifying expanding market demand.

Europe leads the bio-polyamide market, while North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 19.7% in revenue terms over the forecast period. The automotive sector dominates bio-polyamide usage, accounting for over 34% in terms of revenue, largely due to its high strength, wear resistance, and thermal expansion properties.

Notably, Microwave Chemical Co., Ltd. and Asahi Kasei Corporation have initiated a collaboration in April 2023 for chemical recycling of polyamide 66 using microwave technology, signaling industry innovation.

Company Profiles



Evonik Industries AG

Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS

BASF SE

UBE Corporation

INVISTA

DOMO Chemicals GmbH

Arkema

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

DSM

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

DuPont

Solvay

ZIG SHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD

Quadrant Group Limited

LEALEA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD. EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Information Procurement

1.2. Information Analysis & Data Analysis Models

1.3. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Market Outlook

2.3. Segmental Outlook

2.4. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Bio-Polyamide Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. Impact of Covid-19 on Bio-Polyamide Market

3.8. Eastern European Geopolitical Implication Overview

Chapter 4. Bio-Polyamide Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Product Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2.1. PA-6

4.2.2. PA-66

4.2.3. Specialty Polyamides

Chapter 5. Bio-Polyamide Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Application Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2.1. Fiber

5.2.1.1. Bio-Polyamide Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Fiber, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.2. Engineering Plastics

5.2.2.1. Bio-Polyamide Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Engineering Plastics, 2018 - 2030 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Bio-Polyamide Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. End-Use Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2.1. Textile

6.2.2. Automotive

6.2.3. Film & Coating

6.2.4. Consumer Goods

6.2.5. Industrial

6.2.6. Electrical & Electronics

Chapter 7. Bio-Polyamide Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company Categorization

8.3. Participant's Overview

8.4. Financial Performance

8.5. Product Benchmarking

8.6. Company Market Positioning

8.7. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.8. Company Heat Map Analysis

8.9. Strategy Mapping

8.9.1. Expansion

8.9.2. Mergers & Acquisition

8.9.3. Collaborations

8.9.4. New Product Launches

8.9.5. Research & Development

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarketsis the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.





Tags Bio Polyamide Engineering Plastics PA66 Polyamide 66 Polyamides Specialty Polyamides