DHG Properties is Spurring the Growth of Dubai’s Up-and-Coming Areas

Dubai, UAE - 28 September 2023: DHG Properties, a renowned Swiss property developer with an extensive track record spanning 30 years, is set to launch its flagship project, Helvetia Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Q4. This off-plan residential development will provide a premium but affordable housing option to investors and end-users alike. Moreover, it will enable DHG to strengthen Dubai’s off-plan segment which has already registered a sales value of AED 126 billion in 2023, with the next quarter yet to commence.



A slowdown in real estate transactions has typically been synonymous with UAE summers. Subsequently, lower costs of renting and buying have seen tenants and investors target this period accordingly to secure the most economical deals. However, Dubai’s real estate momentum has remained red hot in recent years, regardless of the season. Sales transactions in the off-plan and secondary segments in Q3 2022 were the highest in 12 years, both in volume and value with 25,456 sales transactions worth AED 69.7 billion.



Fast-forwarding to 2023, DHG has observed a similar trend despite Q3 still being underway. Although secondary market sales in Dubai dropped by 10.2% in August 2023 when compared to the previous year, off-plan property sales saw an eye-popping 58.7% growth during the same period. Moreover, after tenancy prices rose 22% from January through July, strong demand for rental properties resulted in only a minuscule dip of 0.3% in August.



With this upward trajectory, popular areas such as Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, and Marina, in addition to other locations, have seen sky-high price rises. This is boosting the appeal of newer areas like JVC and rapidly gaining popularity among not only tenants but also investors. DHG has accordingly targeted this area for its upcoming launch to provide an elevated offering at a cost-friendly price point.



Blagoje Antić, Founder and Director of DHG Properties, commented: “To make sure Dubai can accommodate the influx of people investing in real estate and migrating to the emirate, an array of residential developments are needed; while the city is known for its luxurious offerings, not all expatriates can afford this lifestyle. By choosing JVC for our flagship project, and providing premium quality without buyers having to dig too deep into their pockets, tenants can live in an up-and-coming location that is quickly becoming ‘the talk of the town’ and investors can realize the strong ROI that this area is poised to deliver down the road.”



With over 85,000 sales transactions having been recorded since the start of the new year, and average monthly transaction volumes in 2023 easily surpassing previously logged figures, Dubai is on pace to outperform its 2009 annual sales record. DHG, through its entrance into the UAE real estate market, is set to spur this growth while also adding to its global portfolio of more than 1,000 apartments and pipeline of 1,500-plus developments. To date, the Swiss developer has created upwards of 1,500,000 square meters of living space and Helvetia Residences will only propel its progress further.



DHG Properties is a Swiss property developer with over 30 years of experience in the European market. Led by its Founder and Director, Blagoje Antić, DHG is set to launch its inaugural project in Dubai later this year. Through its introduction to the UAE market, the company is poised to replicate its success and bring its signature touch of excellence to the dynamic and thriving property market in the country.



