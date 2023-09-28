HPIL(HPIL) ANOUNCES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HPIL Holding (OTCMKTS:HPIL)

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Casper, Wyoming, September 28th, 2023, HPIL Holding (OTC: HPIL) Announces Shareholder update.HPIL has entered into a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Apogee Dynamics a private company based in Casper Wyoming under the following terms:1. Apogee Dynamics will enter into a share exchange with the existing verified HPIL shareholders, upon shareholder approval.2. Apogee Dynamics will within 21 days after the approved acquisition file an IPO.3. Apogee Dynamics will operate in the EV Motor Bike/Scooter and Refurbishing EV Battery industries.4. Apogee will be placing a shareholders vote request on September 29th at“I truly thank the shareholders who have been more than patient and understanding and I hope that they will continue support the company in it's rebuilds” said Stephen Brown CEO.Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filings.For more information:Contact: Stephen Brown, CEO

Stephen Brown

HPIL Holding

email us here