investorade LLC, DFW's Top Home-Buying Company, Narrowly Avoids Significant Injuries in Dallas Office Crash

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- At approximately 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, investorade LLC, DFW's top home-buying company, had a red Nissan Rouge crash through the glass on their ground-level office in North Dallas (police incident report number: 168726-2023). The driver smashed through the exterior glass of their Dallas home-buying building and kept going until she was inside the main area of the office. The top company for sellers looking to sell their house fast for a cash offer narrowly avoided significant injuries for their employees. Home buying executive Blaz Korosec said of the wreck that obliterated his office , " I had gone to the bathroom just two minutes before the accident. If I had been at my desk, I would have been seriously injured by the glass."One employee was in the office at the time of the accident and ran for her life at the sound of the impact, Kim Matthews, property manager for investorade home buyer, describes the accident, " I was sitting there working when Gordon Firth, our Vice President, went to the restroom. Suddenly, I heard a big crash. She was still coming through, so I ran towards the orange lockers but noticed as I passed the conference room that she had come to a stop. I went over there to check on her as she was getting out. She wouldn't sit; she was walking barefooted in the glass."Police and property managers arrived at the Dallas Fort Worth Home Buyers accident scene and began their investigation. They found blood on the concrete floors and filing cabinets thrown over 50 feet from the impact site. investorade LLC arranged to have their employees work from home until the building was deemed safe to occupy. A respected leader in helping Dallas residents sell their houses fast for cash, evidenced by many five-star reviews on Google, investorade has chosen to remain open for business during reconstruction. Chief executive officer Blake DeWitt said, "Just because this Nissan Rouge went rogue and destroyed our office, doesn't mean we can't help sellers who want to sell their homes without a realtor. Visit our website at investoradeto sell your house today.”

Car crashes into DFW homebuying corporate office demolishing it.