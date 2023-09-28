5 must have products in your daily skincare regimen

(MENAFN- Life and Style News) .

Embracing a skincare routine has become more relevant with changing weather depleting levels of air quality. Thanks to some sophisticated range of skincare products that leverage the power of mother nature to nourish our skins in the form of various organic products. Let’s have a look at them!



Atulya Vitamin C Face Mask

Made with chamomile and lemon extract, this Vitamin C Face Mask has moisturizing and antioxidant properties that help lighten blemishes and blackheads, even out skin tone, improve the elasticity of the skin and exfoliate dead cells while suiting all skin types. By improving blood circulation, the face mask balances even skin tone and also reduces tanning, leaving you with soft and supple skin. The mask not just removes impurities, but also exfoliates dead skin cells, and evens out skin tone while soothing sensitive skin.



Forest Essentials Kumkumadi Night Cream

This amazing night cream by Forest Essentials is specially designed to keep the ageing effects away from your skin. Composed of Ayurvedic ingredients such as Manikya (Ruby) Bhasma, the cream helps to lighten pigmentation, clarify the skin and heal scars. It also revitalizes the skin to promote new cell growth and reduces the appearance of blemishes for clear skin. If you have dry skin, this cream can help you maintain an optimum hydration level and an even skin tone. Forest Essentials Kumkumadi Night Cream is devoid of any chemicals and paraben. It also comes packed in eco-friendly packaging material.



WOW Skin Science Vitamin C Serum

The latest gung-ho about vitamin C serum is hard to contain. Many brands have come up with their unique Vitamin C serums. WOW Science’s version of Vitamin C serum is pretty powerful with Active Vitamin C, Witch Hazel Extract, Hyaluronic Acid. Together, these ingredients support skin's collagen and elastin which results in a brighter complexion naturally. This wondrous serum also reverses any skin damage and any sign of ageing. Daily use of this serum helps you nourish the skin, even out patchy complexion and minimize pigmentation.



Mamaearth Anti-Pollution Daily Face Cream

Pollution is a big problem. It adversely impacts our skin and leaves it malnourished. This unique lightweight Anti-Pollution face cream protects your face from pollution and UV rays while being gentle on the skin. It holds up against your skin to form an outer layer that keeps dirt particles, pollution, and sun rays at bay. It contains natural elements such as Turmeric Extract, Carrot Extract, which helps keep your skin calm and nourished. It is best for all skin types and is free from chemicals and paraben, and other harmful elements that can damage our skin.



Marigold Natural’s Apricot Oil

Founded by MsAartKapoor, Marigold Natural offers a range of pure personal care products. Their 100% Apricot face oil helps your skin retain clarity, elasticity and suppleness. Your skin completely absorbs it, and no oil residue is left behind. It can be applied just as you apply face cream and works as an additive to facial scrubs to further skin enhancement.



