MARS Cosmetics Unveils its First Kiosk in New Delhi's V3S Mall, Laxmi Nagar

(MENAFN- Value360india) With over 300 SKUs available, including a wide range of products for Eyes, Lips, Face, and Makeup Tools, the kiosk provides customers an immersive product trial experience like never before. It serves as a haven for those who relish in-person retail therapy while concurrently acting as a valuable nexus for garnering invaluable customer insights. The kiosk's design embodies the company's unwavering commitment to beauty and aesthetics, featuring four distinct sections – "Face," "Face Tools," "Eyes," and "Lips" – ensuring a seamless shopping journey tailored to customers' needs. The soft pink color scheme exudes sophistication and complements the company’s trending products, creating an inviting atmosphere for beauty enthusiasts.



Speaking on the occasion, Mukan Jain, Brand Manager, MARS Cosmetics said, “The launch of our first kiosk in the vibrant city of New Delhi was a significant step in our mission to bring MARS Cosmetics closer to our customers. Our kiosk not only showcases our extensive product range but also provides a hands-on, immersive experience that cannot be replicated online. We envision the launch of more such stores in the near future”.



MARS Cosmetics has ambitious plans for expansion, with a focus on establishing kiosks and stores in prominent locations throughout Delhi. The brand also has its sights set on extending its reach nationwide across India, making high-quality beauty products more accessible to a broader audience.





