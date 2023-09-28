BonelliErede strengthens its ranks in London: Richard Samuel joins the international arbitration practice

(MENAFN- Kekst CNC) BonelliErede has announced the addition of Richard Samuel to the firm’s London office.

Samuel, who joins the international arbitration team from 3 Hare Court Chambers, is a barrister with almost 30 years’ experience, above all in arbitration proceedings. Besides extensive experience in the world of academia, Samuel has also authored multiple articles in international publications.



With Samuel’s addition to the team, BonelliErede aims to further strengthen its international presence, in line with the firm’s development strategy on foreign markets and in international operations, and to consolidate its international arbitration practice, which already boasts a team of over 20 professionals, including 8 partners and of counsel in the firm European, African and Middle East offices.



BonelliErede’s President, Stefano Simontacchi, and Managing Partner, Andrea Carta Mantiglia, said: “Richard Samuel’s arrival reaffirms BonelliErede’s commitment to continual investment in pursuit of an increasingly prominent position on the international scene. This is a strategy we are implementing not only by looking at new markets but also by strengthening areas where we already boast a presence and working hard to attract highly regarded professionals with longstanding experience in cross-border environments and matters”.



The head of BonelliErede’s international arbitration practice, Larry Shore, added: “I am happy to welcome Richard Samuel to our international arbitration practice. With his proven experience, Richard will enhance our arbitration practice as well as its English law capacity”.







