Get Ready for ‘Sleeptember’ with Chattels & More’s Sustainable Bedding Collection

(MENAFN- Media onClick) Dubai: Chattels & More, the UAE’s most loved furniture and lifestyle brand announced the launch of its new bedding product category as part of the ‘Sleeptember’ campaign. This exciting addition marks the brand's first foray into the world of bedding, and promises to revolutionize the way people experience complete relaxation.



The brand’s new bedding collection has been created with 100% Bamboo Silk. The renewable and eco-friendly NakedLab fabric, derived from bamboo fibers, offers incredible softness—twice as soft as cotton and boasting a thread equivalent of 1400 threads. This fabric's inherent strength and durability also ensures a restful slumber Customers can pre-order the exquisite collection from September 4, with the products being available in stores from September 15.



The new bedding collection includes all the necessary elements of a great night’s sleep – from bed linen to duvets and pillowcases all made from 100% organic bamboo silk. The brand is also committed to helping improve sleep quality all ‘Sleeptember’ long with an exclusive discount of 35% discount on all bedroom furniture from the 4th to 30th of September.



While offering a product that embodies luxurious comfort, Chattels & More also remains committed to ethical and sustainable practices. The bamboo used in their products is ethically grown and sustainably harvested, demonstrating the brand's consideration for both the environment and the well-being of farmers. Furthermore, the bed linens are Oeko-Tex certified, ensuring that no harmful chemicals are used in their production, making them safe for humans, animals, and the environment.



The collection's breathability and thermo-regulating properties also offers a cool and comfortable experience, enhancing sleep quality. In addition, the bed linens are anti-bacterial, easy to maintain, and resistant to fading, guaranteeing longevity.



As Chattels & More introduces its innovative bedding collection for ‘Sleeptember’, the brand reaffirms its mission to provide quality products that enhance lifestyles while respecting the environment. Experience sleep that’s restful for both body and mind. For more information, please visit or visit the Chattels & More stores at major malls across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.





