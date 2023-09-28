Churnzero Earns Second Greenplaces Certification For Sustainability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Customer success software company's carbon footprint is approximately two-thirds less than average, according to independent assessment by leading sustainability platform.

ChurnZero , the platform and partner for customer success, has earned its second GreenPlaces certification for taking continuous action to reduce its environmental impact and work more sustainably. ChurnZero's carbon assessment for 2022 reveals that the customer success software company's carbon footprint was 606.19 metric tons, equivalent to the yearly carbon emissions of 131 cars, and approximately two-thirds less than average.

ChurnZero's low carbon footprint is due in large part to being a remote-first, digital-first company, which drastically reduces carbon emissions associated with commuting, office space, and single-use paper and plastics. While the company is headquartered in a walkable area of downtown Washington, D.C. with public transportation close at hand, most employees work and collaborate digitally from at-home workspaces across the U.S. and Europe.

ChurnZero's assessment and certification were delivered through a partnership with GreenPlaces to identify the total carbon emissions-both direct and indirect-that the company produces and uses. ChurnZero was required to obtain an accurate carbon assessment, take action to reduce its environmental impact, and exercise transparency around all climate activity. The assessment was calculated following the GHG protocol, a globally recognized carbon accounting methodology. GreenPlaces examined ChurnZero's scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, ensuring both direct and indirect C02 emissions were reported.

"Like building a great software platform, sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement," says You Mon Tsang, CEO and co-founder, ChurnZero. "We are committed to being a good corporate citizen for the long-term, which includes ensuring transparency in our carbon footprint, and taking action to reduce it."

ChurnZero's second GreenPlaces certification is the latest recognition of the company's commitment to sustainability and community, which this year has included a fourth TrustRadius Tech Cares award for corporate social responsibility. ChurnZero was recently named the #1 customer success software platform in G2's Fall Grid report, with more than 1,000 five-star reviews from customers worldwide.

