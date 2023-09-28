Rising Air And Water Transportation Activities Drive Demand For Autopilot Systems Across Industries

The global autopilot systems market reached a size of US$ 4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 6.0 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Autopilot systems are electrical, mechanical, or hydraulic systems designed for use in aerial, marine, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to operate without human intervention. These systems consist of computer systems, actuators, global positioning service (GPS), flight director control, and avionic systems.

They are used to reduce the workload of pilots during long journeys and improve vessel performance by intercepting the course, checking for route deviations, controlling the steering, and maintaining the assigned altitude. Autopilot systems have applications across various industries, including automotive, agriculture, commercial aviation, military, and aerospace.

Market Growth Drivers

Several factors are driving the growth of the autopilot systems market:

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on various factors:



Product Type : Rotary Wing Aircraft and Fixed Wing Aircraft.

Component : GPS (Global Positioning System), Gyroscope, Software, and Actuators.

Platform : Airborne Platform, Land-Based, Sea, and Subsea.

System : Attitude and Heading Reference System, Flight Director System, Flight Control System, Avionics System, and Others.

Application : Commercial, Civil, and Military. Region : North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key Players

Key players in the global autopilot systems market include Bae Systems PLC, Cloud Cap Technology Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Garmin International Inc., Genesys Aerosystems Group Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Micropilot Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Trimble Inc., and others.

Key Questions Answered

The report answers various key questions, including:



How has the global autopilot systems market performed so far and what is its growth outlook?

What are the key regional markets for autopilot systems?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the market?

What are the key product types, components, platforms, systems, and applications in the market?

What are the driving factors and challenges in the industry? Who are the major players in the market, and what is the degree of competition?

Key Attributes: