Highlights From Construction Links Network - September 28, 2023

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.As part of the transition to renewable energy, solar production has increased significantly. However, the challenge is finding suitable land for solar panels. Rural areas, including delicate ecosystems and farmland, have been converted into solar farms, sparking local protests. One solution explored in our first top video by Vox involves installing solar canopies over parking lots, which could benefit many cities. This idea aligns with global trends, as countries like France retrofit parking spaces with solar technology.The second top video is courtesy Practical Engineering who give us a 15-minute explanation of what each construction machine's purpose is and how these machines are used to build every part of the constructed environment.More content shared this week:.ConTech Trends and Innovations – No. 26.Burnaby's ETRO Construction wins Groundbreaker Award for Excellence in Workforce Development.16 Steps to Scale Your Construction Business.Customize Field Logs with User-defined Fields.Overview of floor slat options.Understanding the Basics of RFI in Construction.Working at Heights with Kee Safety.RONA receives fourth ENERGY STAR award.Carrier's Tommy Hulland named to the ASHB Board of Directors.Canadian civil and infrastructure project backlogs up 38% from pre-pandemic levels.Back Up Our People.Fire and Smoke Damage Preparedness.The Missing Link in Jobsite Security.2023 IWSH Awards Recognize Exceptional VolunteersJoin industry peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to over 7,500 industry subscribers every Thursday morning.AboutEstablished in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

