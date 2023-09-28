Shae Pratcher's Highway To Healing Emerges As Top 3 Finalist In The Inspireu Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Shae Pratcher, the celebrated author and co-founder of Limitless Light Productions Studios LLC, has achieved a remarkable milestone as her book, "Highway to Healing ," clinched a spot as a Top 3 Finalist in The InspireU Awards. This significant accomplishment adds to the book's impressive journey, marked by multiple award nominations and a stellar 5-star review from Readers Favorite.Shae Pratcher, hailing from Fairbanks, AK, and raised in various states as a military brat, draws upon her diverse life experiences to offer a beacon of hope. Her influence in the media sphere extends to co-hosting the globally broadcasted podcast segment "Let's Talk" which reached thousands of listeners. She also left an enduring impact with her inspirational show, "Praying Partners” at Atlanta's V1075 Radio Station Ministry where she interviewed award-winning celebrities such as Erica Campbell of Mary Mary and actress Terri J. Vaughn. Her empowering and uplifting content on both platforms was a source of inspiration for many individuals.Beyond her radio career, Shae Pratcher is a proud member of the Gospel group "Limitless," which released their first album, "Enter The Light," in 2018 on major platforms. "Highway to Healing" transcends the traditional confines of a book; it serves as a roadmap to recovery, a guiding light for those seeking healing, and a testament to the rewards of perseverance. In her own words, Shae Pratcher encapsulates the essence of her work, urging readers to "Give yourself permission and use your pain to pave the path to your purpose.”"Highway to Healing" is tailored for trauma survivors and individuals who aspire not just to survive but to thrive. The book is available in Paperback ($21.99), Special Edition on Etsy ($24.99), and Ebook ($9.99) formats.Readers can obtain Shae Pratcher's debut masterpiece, "Highway to Healing," through various platforms, including Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and Books a Million. For those interested in securing a special edition full-color autographed copy, the Etsy Special Edition is also an option.In her commitment to assisting others on their journey toward healing and self-discovery, Shae Pratcher is preparing to launch a comprehensive coaching program.For media inquiries or more information, please contact Shae'vada Pratcher at Email or visit the Website

