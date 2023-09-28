HONOR Launches“Service Giving Month” Campaign For UAE Consumers

With Free Services, up to 30% discounts & more, the brand aims at providing an exceptional after sale service to consumers.

As human-centric brand, HONOR is committed to providing excellent after-sale service to its customers. In line with this strategy, HONOR has launched its new“Service Giving Month” campaign, which offers a variety of services for a wide range of products, including the HONOR 90 5G, HONOR Magic5 Pro, and HONOR Magic Vs. The campaign will run from 1st October until October 31st, 2023, and during this period, consumers can enjoy a wide range of services on their HONOR smart devices.

During the“Service Giving Month” campaign, users will enjoy free maintenance service, including cleaning and removal of dust, dirt, and fingerprints. This can improve the performance and lifespan of your device.

Also, consumers will get Free labor charge for all services meaning HONOR will not charge them for labor (screen protection excluded) when they repair their device during the campaign, and they will only pay for the cost of the spare parts. link:

HONOR's“Service Giving Month” campaign also includes up to 30% discounts on spare parts, so consumers can save money on repairs if your device needs a new screen, battery, or other components. link:

HONOR is offering Fix price for original accessories during the campaign which is a great opportunity to stock up on accessories for your HONOR device, link:

Customers can visit Pedigri Technologies、Sharaf DG Time Square Center, Dubai、Sharaf DG Abu Dhabi Mall、Sharaf DG Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain, to drop their device there and have it all checked and repaired.