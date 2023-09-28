The Opening Ceremony Of A Professional Football Pitch

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info) Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex witnessed an opening ceremony which was held to inaugurate the professional football ground amidst Football Legends and UAE National Team Player:

In a game-changing move, Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex has kicked off its latest venture-a cutting-edge football pitch that's set to redefine Dubai's sporting landscape. The star-studded inauguration saw the likes of Bacary Sagna, football legend and former Arsenal player, alongside the Former NBA players Cavaughn Lewis, Nick Minerath, and Amer Alsati, and the current UAE National Players Yahya AlGhassani and Jassim Yaqoob Salman.

The momentous occasion marked the unveiling of a top-tier football facility within the Al Jaddaf Rotana Complex. Comprising three luxurious hotels-Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite, Arabian Park Dubai, and Park Apartments Dubai- offering a combined 730 rooms and 9 dining options, all featuring contemporary luxury, stylish decor, and cutting-edge amenities, while the diverse dining choices cater to various global palates. But that's not all; it also houses the Top Spin Tennis Academy, equipped with six tennis courts and ten paddle courts.

However, the real showstopper is the sprawling football pitch, designed to captivate professional sports teams and academies for their training and camps. This state-of-the-art venue is more than just a game-changer; it's a hospitality and sports marvel within the vibrant Al Jaddaf business and lifestyle community. With top-notch locker rooms, it caters to the needs of both seasoned pros and enthusiastic amateurs. This football pitch is the only one of its kind in a complex hotel environment in the middle of Dubai, making it a truly unique addition to the city's sports offerings.

Commenting on the new ceremony, Haytham Omar, Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite, Arabian Park Dubai – Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai – Edge by Rotana, shared,“We were thrilled to host this spectacular inauguration, graced by Bacary Sagna. The pitch is now open to football clubs and enthusiasts, and we're already in talks with the UAE national football team, as well as prestigious clubs from across the region and Europe.”

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel:

Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel offers guests luxury, convenience and outstanding leisure, dining and meeting facilities. With 318 modern rooms and luxurious suites, all elegantly furnished with pool or city views, spacious living areas and kitchenettes, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travellers, including families visiting the city. Your business and leisure needs are met with the hotel's extensive facilities including 6 meetings rooms, a Bodyline Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, outdoor swimming pool as well as sauna and massage rooms.

About Arabian Park Dubai:

Arabian Park is an Edge by Rotana-managed hotel located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, offering guests convenience, leisure, and meeting facilities.

The three-star hotel is adjacent to the five-star luxurious Al Jaddaf Rotana Dubai and close to the upscale Culture Village, as well as major malls and attractions including Dubai Festival City, Dubai Frame and Dubai Mall as well as being located just ten minutes by road from both Dubai International Airport and Dubai International Financial Centre.

About Park Apartments:

Park Apartments Dubai by Edge is a luxurious Rotana Hotel strategically situated in Dubai's thriving Al Jaddaf neighborhood. Boasting proximity to major business hubs, renowned attractions like Wafi Mall, Dubai Festival City, and cultural sites, this haven is a mere 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport. The iconic Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the captivating Dubai Opera House are within easy reach. With its central location, major roads, and the Dubai Metro just 800 meters away, exploring the city is effortless. This haven features 84 serviced apartments designed to cater to families, couples, and business travelers. Offering modern amenities, these apartments provide the perfect blend of hotel comforts, including complimentary Wi-Fi, housekeeping, tea, coffee, and water, combined with the independence of fully-equipped kitchens. Dining options are abundant with a Coffee House serving light bites and a 24-hour room service menu, ensuring culinary satisfaction day and night

About Edge by Rotana: Edge by Rotana is the latest brand launched in May 2022 by Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye. Edge by Rotana is a collection of independent properties that maintain their individuality while receiving access to the group's extensive network and systems. Through a four-pillared approach, Edge by Rotana ensures performance remains at the forefront while maximising revenue and establishing loyalty.