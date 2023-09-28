EDGE To Showcase Advanced Energy Industry Solutions At ADIPEC 2023

(MENAFN- Mid-East.Info)

EDGE Group entities EPI, ETIMAD and JAHEZIYA will highlight key products, manufacturing capabilities and training designed for the energy sector.

EDGE, one of the world's leading and fastest growing advanced technology and defence groups, will be participating in ADIPEC 2023, which will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 2 to 5 October. The group will showcase its diverse product portfolio, with a clear focus on energy industry solutions, highlighting EDGE's advanced capabilities and products to the oil and gas and energy sectors.

Three of EDGE's portfolio companies will display a wide range of advanced energy solutions and products covering the domains of precision manufacturing, emergency response, and homeland security. JAHEZIYA will showcase their specialised fire rescue, health and safety, emergency response services and training course offerings. Concurrently, EPI will exhibit bespoke precision engineering, machining and special processes services. ETIMAD's diverse portfolio of critical infrastructure security solutions will also be on display at the event.

Speaking on their participation, Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO, EDGE Group said,“EDGE is proud to participate in ADIPEC this year, showcasing our bespoke energy solutions and response initiatives that are specifically tailored to bolster the energy sector's operability and safety measures. We look forward to being part of diverse conversations from across the energy value chain, while highlighting how EDGE is uniquely positioned to support and enhance a complex global energy market.”

Hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), ADIPEC is the world's most influential gathering for energy industry professionals. Under the theme 'Decarbonising. Faster. Together.', ADIPEC 2023 is an international platform uniting industry to accelerate collective action to decarbonise and future-proof our energy system. The exhibition provides EDGE the opportunity to feature their latest disruptive services and capabilities, positioning themselves on the leading edge of tomorrow.

ADIPEC attendees can visit JAHEZIYA at Stand 5150 in Hall 5, while EPI and ETIMAD can be found at Stand 9460 in Hall 9.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 25 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, and Homeland Security.