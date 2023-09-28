SAP Announced Its New Generation Artificial Intelligence-Supported Assistant Joule

(MENAFN- B2Press) Joule, embedded into solutions that empower the most critical operations worldwide, will be a co-pilot who truly understands the job.



TURKEY - SAP, the enterprise application software market leader, announced Joule, a natural language-using, productive artificial intelligence assistant that will change how the business world works. Joule will be available across SAP's enterprise cloud solution portfolio, providing proactive and contextual insights from third-party sources and across SAP's solution portfolio. By quickly sorting and contextualising data across multiple systems, Joule creates smarter insights, enabling people to get work done faster and achieve better business results in a secure and compliant manner. Joule is based on SAP's proven and revolutionary technology that delivers the best results.



Stating that almost 300 million corporate users globally regularly work with SAP cloud solutions, SAP CEO and Board Member Christian Klein said,“Joule redefines the way businesses and the teams that power them work. Leveraging SAP's unique position as a bridge between business and technology, Joule builds on a purposeful, trusted and responsible approach to business AI to continue helping customers solve their most pressing issues. It will understand what you say and what you mean.”

Joule, SAP's new generation artificial intelligence-supported assistant, will be embedded in SAP applications and SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) from human resources to finance, from supply chain to purchasing and customer experience. Positioned as the smartest college for employees, Joule will transform the SAP user experience. By asking questions in simple language or describing a problem to be solved, employees will receive intelligent answers derived from rich business data, text, visuals and insights from SAP portfolio and third-party sources.



For example, imagine a manufacturer asking Joule for help to understand its sales performance better. Joule can identify underperforming areas. It allows you to automatically connect to the supply chain system by linking to other emerging datasets, say, a supply chain issue, to offer potential fixes for the manufacturer to review. Joule will constantly introduce new scenarios for all SAP solutions. For example, in HR, it will help write unbiased job descriptions and create relevant interview questions.



After the initial excitement created by productive artificial intelligence, Phil Carter, Vice President of IDC Global Thought Leadership Research Group, drew attention the the commencement efforts to achieve measurable investment returns, saying,“SAP understands that productive artificial intelligence will eventually become a part of daily life and the business world, and is working to create a business assistant focused on producing answers based on real-world scenarios. SAP is also taking the necessary precautions to ensure that this business partner is responsible artificial intelligence.”

Joule will be available with SAP SuccessFactors® and SAP Start in November this year and with the general release of SAP S/4HANA® Cloud at the beginning of next year. It will be followed by SAP Customer Experience and SAP Ariba® and SAP Business Technology Platform. Many other updates to the SAP portfolio will be announced at SAP SuccessConnect on October 2-4, SAP TowelConnect Live on October 9-11, SAP Customer Experience Live on October 25, and TechEd events on November 2-3.

Expanding and enhancing SAP's existing business intelligence offerings, Joule offers more than 26,000 SAP cloud customers access to SAP Business AI across multiple scenarios and partner solutions.



SAP's comprehensive strategy to create the enterprise artificial intelligence ecosystem of the future includes direct investments in Aleph Alpha, Antropic and Cohere, announced in July, as well as collaborations with third-party partners such as Microsoft, Google Cloud and IBM in May. It is also known that Sapphire Ventures, a global software venture capital company supported by SAP, has allocated over 1 billion USD to artificial intelligence-supported corporate technology initiatives.



Contact: Tülay Genç | [email protected] | +31 30 799 6022