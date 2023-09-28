Public Works Partners Named One Of Crain's Best Places To Work In New York City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Works Partners , a WBE/DBE/SBE certified urban planning and management consulting firm, today announced its inclusion in Crain's New York Business' prestigious list of the 100 Best Places to Work in New York City for 2023. Rankings are based on extensive employee surveys and audits of benefits, human resources, policies, and perks.

"It's an honor to be named one of Crain's 100 Best Places to Work in New York City," said Celeste Frye, co-founder and CEO of Public Works Partners. "This recognition reflects our commitment to fostering an environment where innovation, collaboration, and individual growth thrive. Our team's passion and hard work are the driving force behind Public Works' success, and I am incredibly grateful to lead such a remarkable group of professionals."

Over the past three years, Public Works Partners has undergone significant transformations, witnessing a nearly threefold growth of its workforce, the substantial expansion of its New York City headquarters, and the opening of a new location on the West Coast. "This accolade further fuels our drive to build the best team in order to create lasting change in New York City and beyond," said Frye.

"We talk to our employees, we offer benefits that align with people's needs, we encourage integration of our core values, we recognize employees and want to inspire growth, belonging, and purpose," said

Idris Mignott, Public Works Partners Operations lead. "And just as important, we create opportunities for socializing -- like margaritas on our rooftop and beach cleanup days in the Rockaways!"

Since its inception in 2010, Public Works Partners has played an instrumental role in bridging the realms of the public and nonprofit sectors, equipping client organizations with powerful management consulting tools and innovative urban planning strategies to maximize their impact on local communities. Today, the firm is key to advancing integral initiatives from coast to coast, including serving as NYCHA PACT Resource Team Program Administrator, NYC Small Business First Design Implementation and Evaluation, and Oklahoma City's Brockway Center and Lyons-Luster Mansion Feasibility Studies. Public Works' expertise spans two distinct practice areas: Community Health and Organizational Health. Principal Melissa Lee leads the firm's Community Health practice, which seeks to strengthen neighborhoods through thoughtful planning, placemaking, economic development, and community engagement techniques. The Organizational Health practice, led by Principal Allison Quigney, partners with nonprofits and public agencies to enhance service delivery, improve organizational capacity, and increase impact.

Public Works Partners believes in strategy for good. The WBE/DBE/SBE certified planning & consulting firm, working closely with a network of community-based organizations at the neighborhood, city, and state level, captures credible input organically, analyzing and synthesizing findings into actionable data that leads to increased impact. Using a mixed-methods approach, Public Works Partners connects with community members where they are to ensure that audiences too often marginalized are heard.

