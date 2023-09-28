Odyssey Trust Company Appoints Jonathan Pinto As Chief Growth Officer To Lead Continued Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“ Odyssey ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce it has strengthened its executive team to reflect the growth and strategic initiatives of the Company. Jonathan Pinto, previously Chief Client Officer at TMX Investor Solutions Inc., will lead Odyssey's continued growth and client service excellence as its Chief Growth Officer.



Mr. Pinto is an accomplished financial services executive, with approximately 20 years' experience in the Canadian capital markets, including most recently with AST Trust Company Canada/TMX Group. Prior to this, he spent a number of years in investment banking with top-tier firms like Citigroup and Scotiabank GBM, and spent almost a decade in senior Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Treasury roles with large financial institutions like Manulife Financial and Sagen MI Canada. He holds an MBA (Finance) and an LL.M from Osgoode Hall Law School at York University, is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) and previously sat on the Board of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute.

“The addition of Jon to our executive team with a defined focus on growth is an important step for our company,” said Jenna Kaye, CEO of Odyssey Trust.“Jon is known for his industry experience, previously leading teams at AST and TMX and has an outstanding reputation in the legal and issuer community for being a highly responsive and trusted advisor. We're thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

“I'm excited to join Odyssey as a member the executive team to lead its continued growth and client service excellence. I've admired Odyssey's growth from the outside as it established itself as the“Challenger Transfer Agent” for North American issuers and have been very impressed with the level of professionalism, innovation and expertise they bring to the market. I'm looking forward to bringing my industry expertise and capital markets knowledge to the team. Finally, I am personally thrilled to join Odyssey as it is the first Canadian female-founded federal financial institution (FRFI). I believe this represents an important milestone in Canadian financial services and demonstrates leadership to the marketplace where there is an increasing focus on equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives.”

For more information on Odyssey Trust Company, please visit .

About Odyssey

Odyssey is North American trust and transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and St. Paul, MN, and co-agents in London, UK, Hong Kong and Australia.

For more information, please contact:

Odyssey Trust Company

Jonathan Pinto, Chief Growth Officer | E: | T: 1 (647) 407-5667

Jenna Kaye, CEO | E: | T: 1 (403) 660-0192



