Neogames Studio Launches Its Einstant Games With Atlantic Lottery In Canada

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) (“NeoGames” or the“Company”), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, has significantly expanded its reach in Canada through the launch of its premium eInstant games from NeoGames Studio with Atlantic Lottery (AL).

The agreement, through NeoPollard Interactive LLC (NPi), a company jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames S.A., and powering the most profitable iLottery programs, sees AL gain access to a rich stream of content created by NeoGames Studio. The lottery can now benefit from a portfolio of award-winning, top-performing games, in a deal that is NeoGames' first pure digital content partnership in Canada.

AL and NeoGames Studio will work together on a roadmap of future games and technological enhancements.

With the latest, most innovative creations from NeoGames reaching the Lottery's players, the launch is expected to support the overall experience AL offers its customers.

As the only regulated iLottery and iGaming operator in Atlantic Canada, AL currently offers a variety of digital entertainment through its alc.ca platform and is the largest eInstant game operator in Canada.

The launch of NeoGames' portfolio of eInstant games represents an expansion in the Canadian lottery market, with AL becoming NeoGames' second lottery customer in the country.

Hili Shakked, Managing Director of NeoGames Studio, said:“We are excited to announce the launch of NeoGames Studio's premium eInstant titles with the Atlantic Lottery. The partnership is our first content-only deal in Canada, and it underscores our commitment to providing advanced solutions that meet the unique needs of our lottery customers.

We are confident that our range of innovative games, such as Desert Fantasy, winner of the 2023 EGR North America Award for“Best New Game”, will enhance AL's online footprint and attract new audiences, supporting the company's growth in the iLottery market. It is a partnership designed to help AL maximize profitability and proceeds to good causes, while also providing players in Atlantic Canada with the best possible gaming experience.”

Robert Lalonde, Director of iGaming at AL, said:“AL is thrilled to launch NeoGames Studio's innovative content library to further enhance the digital gaming experience in Atlantic Canada. Through this partnership, we will aim to expand our game content and broaden our appeal to players, while maintaining our commitment to responsible gambling.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

