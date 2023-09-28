Texas Capital To Ring The Closing Bell® At The New York Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT:

Texas Capital executives and the Board of Trustees for the Texas Capital Funds Trust (the“Trust”) will join together at the New York Stock Exchange on September 28, 2023, to celebrate the launch of Texas Capital's new ETF & Funds Management division and its flagship fund, the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSE Arca: TXS) (the“Fund”). Rob C. Holmes, president & CEO of Texas Capital, will ring The Closing Bell® with Texas Governor Greg Abbott following remarks.

TXS enables investments in the Texas economy by providing an opportunity to gain exposure to one of the largest, most diverse and fastest growing economies in the world. At the time of launch, the Fund included a diversified group of 216 publicly traded companies, with individual component weights determined first by sector, as defined by the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) and based on relative contribution to Texas' reported Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and then by market capitalization. Additional details on the Fund can be found here .

WHERE:

The New York Stock Exchange

11 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005

WEBCAST:

A live stream of the New York Stock Exchange closing bell will be available for viewing at:

WHEN:

Thursday, September 28, 2023 – 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000 ® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the holding company of Texas Capital, a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the firm is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. For more information, please visit .

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group's equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE, an ICE exchange, is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.

Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges of the Fund before investing. The prospectus contains this information and other information about the Fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors can obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 844.TCB.ETFS (844.822.3837).

Texas Risk. Texas' economy relies to a significant extent on certain key industries, such as the oil and gas industry (including drilling, production and refining), chemicals production, technology and telecommunications equipment manufacturing and international trade. Each of these industries has from time to time suffered from economic downturns, and adverse conditions in one or more of these industries could impair the ability of issuers of Texas municipal securities to pay principal or interest on their obligations.

Investment and Market Risk. As with all investments, an investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk. Investors in the Fund could lose money, including the possible loss of the entire principal amount of an investment, over short or prolonged periods of time.

Geographic Concentration Risk . Because the Fund and the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index (the“Index”) will invest only in issuers headquartered in Texas, the Fund's performance is expected to be closely tied to various factors such as social, financial, economic and political conditions within that region. Events that negatively affect that region may cause the value of the Fund's shares to decrease, in some cases significantly. As a result, the Fund may be more volatile than more geographically diverse funds.

Index Tracking Risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve a high degree of correlation to the Index and therefore achieve its investment objective. The Fund may have difficulty achieving its investment objective due to fees, expenses (including rebalancing expenses) and other transaction costs related to the normal operation of the Fund. These costs that may be incurred by the Fund are not incurred by the Index, which may make it more difficult for the Fund to track the Index.

New Adviser Risk. Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (the“Adviser”) has not previously served as an adviser to a registered mutual fund or ETF. As a result, there is no long-term track record against which an investor may judge the Adviser and it is possible the Adviser may not achieve the Fund's intended investment objective.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is new and may be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to net asset value, liquidation and/or a stop to trading. Any resulting liquidation of the Fund could cause the Fund to incur elevated transaction costs for the Fund and negative tax consequences for its shareholders.

Passive Investment Risk. The Fund is not actively managed, and the Adviser will not sell a security due to current or projected under performance of a security, industry, or sector, unless that security is removed from the Index by the Index provider, who is unaffiliated with the Adviser. The Fund invests in securities included in the Index regardless of the Adviser's independent analysis of the investment decision.

Shares are not individually redeemable and are issued and redeemed at their net asset value only in large, specified blocks of shares called creation units. Shares otherwise can be bought and sold only through exchange trading at market price (not NAV). Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services, Inc. d/b/a Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors (“PWA”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Texas Capital Bank and a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), serves as investment adviser to the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF and is paid a fee for its services. Shares of the Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed or endorsed by, Texas Capital Bank or its affiliates. The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF is not insured by the FDIC or any other government agency. The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, which is not affiliated with Texas Capital Bank Private Wealth Advisors.

Not a Deposit. Not FDIC Insured. Not Guaranteed by the Bank. May Lose Value. Not Insured by any Federal Government Agency.





