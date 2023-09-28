Epazz Holdings: Zenadrone, Inc. Will Present Zenadrone 1000 To High-Ranking US Navy Personnel Next Week

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO , IL, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - According to Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence software, cryptocurrency apps, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, its holding, ZenaDrone, Inc., is proud to announce that high ranking U.S. Navy personnel have chosen ZenaDrone 1000 to showcase its capabilities in a major presentation next week.



The company has been very successful this year in gaining the attendance of multiple branches of the U.S. military. The U.S. Navy is another branch that is interested in the capabilities of ZenaDrone 1000. We have already begun preparing the ZenaDrone 1000 for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army. Furthermore, the company presented the solution to the Department of Homeland and has a flight demonstration scheduled with the Department of Defense next month.

“We are honored to have been chosen by the U.S. Navy to demonstrate our capabilities,” said the CEO of ZenaDrone, Inc., Shaun Passley, PhD.“We believe that majority of our revenue will come from sales of ZenaDrone 1000 from the U.S. Government.”

The U.S. Navy is looking to use the ZenaDrone 1000 for a variety of missions, including surveillance, search and rescue and reconnaissance. The ZenaDrone team is confident that the drone will be able to meet the Navy's needs and exceed their expectations.

The ZenaDrone team is looking forward to the upcoming demonstrations and is confident that the U.S. Navy will be impressed with the capabilities of the ZenaDrone 1000. The team is eager to show the world what their drone is capable of and how it can be used to help the U.S. Navy in its missions.

About ZenaDrone Inc.

ZenaDrone is dedicated to improving intelligent, unmanned aerial vehicle technology and incorporating machine-learning software and artificial intelligence. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, later evolving into a smart multifunctional industrial surveillance inspection and monitoring solution. ZenaDrone is deploying drones for drone as a service operations.

About Epazz Inc.

Epazz Inc., is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency, mobile apps and cloud-based software. It specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz develops metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the metaverse; it will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for the metaverse.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements contained in this press release are“forward-looking statements,” as defined by the Safe Harbor statement in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by their use of forward-looking terms such as“may,”“expect,”“intend,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe” and“continue” (or the negative variations thereof). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those the statements imply. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those such forward-looking statements contemplate. Epazz assumes no obligation, does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and has no duty to update or correct information that third parties not paid for by Epazz prepare.

Investors are encouraged to review Epazz's public filings on SEC.gov, including its unaudited and audited financial statements, its registration statement, Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs, which contain general business information about the company's operations, operations results and the risks associated with the company and its operations. Penny stock picks need to be researched. Do your homework. Please review all our filings.



