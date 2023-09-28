CISO Global CEO David Jemmett To Present At The LD Micro Main Event XVI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider, announced today that David Jemmett, CISO Global Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XVI. The conference is being held from October 3 to 5, 2023 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.



Event: LD Micro Main Event XVI Presentation Date: Tuesday, October 3 Time: 12:30 pm PT (Track 5) Webcast Link:

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the link above. Attendees can pre-register to watch the event at the same URL. A replay will also be available through the same link following the conference.

Jemmett will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About CISO Global

CISO Global (NASDAQ: CISO), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider. The company is rapidly expanding by acquiring world-class cybersecurity, secured managed services and compliance companies with top-tier talent that utilize the latest technology to create innovative solutions to protect the most demanding businesses and government organizations against continuing and emerging security threats and compliance obligations. For more information about the company, visit us on LinkedIn , Twitter or at .

M edia inquiries:

Janet Brumfield

Ideal PR+ for CISO Global

614.582.9636



Investor Inquiries & Scheduling:

Hilary Meyers

539 . 302 . 2274







