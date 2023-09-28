Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Recognized As Top Business Solutions Company At PBC Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premier Risk Management Company Honored at Leading Banking Industry Event in Washington, DC

FRESNO, CA, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the leading provider of full-spectrum risk management services specializing in end-to-end cash flow protection focusing on compliance and secure cash management & logistics, was recognized as the 'Top Business Solutions Company' at the PBC 2023 conference . PBC, the leading cannabis payments, banking and compliance conference in North America, was held in Washington, DC, on Sept. 21-23.

OSS CEO Scott Solomon said:“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who voted for us - your support fuels our drive for excellence. We're equally grateful to our phenomenal clients, your trust in us makes our journey worthwhile and enables us to set new benchmarks in the industry. At OSS, we view this not just as a recognition but as a renewed commitment to continue innovating, serving and exceeding expectations .”

Even as high-risk markets experience ongoing market decline compounded by oppressive regulatory oversight, OSS worked to provide more efficiencies to their clients, better service and innovative solutions to enhance profitability.

“OSS not only provides best-in-class CIT services, but we also provide comprehensive compliance services, security consulting, and specialized equipment such as SmartSafes, cash recyclers and even ATMs,” Solomon said.

Solomon moderated a panel at the PBC conference featuring industry experts. The panel, entitled“Security & Cash Management for CRBs & FIs,” took place on Friday, Sept. 22. Panelists included Julia Jacobson, CEO, Aster Farms; Deirdra O'Gorman, CEO, Empyreal Logistics; and Robert Baron, Chief Experience Officer, StandardC.

The PBC Conference is a leading B2B conference for payments, banking and compliance in the cannabis industry. The conference was created for the private sector and the government to work together to solve payment, banking and compliance challenges in the cannabis industry.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was established in 2017 by a team of seasoned professionals with diverse backgrounds in law enforcement and federal service. Driven by a shared passion for safeguarding businesses in highly regulated industries, OSS has made it their mission to provide the highest quality security, banking and cash flow protection services to their clients. OSS' bicoastal operations in California and Philadelphia currently support nearly 300 businesses and two dozen financial institutions with their comprehensive suite of services, including secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit and ATM services, security consulting, and compliance services. With decades of collective expertise in law enforcement and regulatory operations, OSS is uniquely positioned to identify and neutralize the intricate risks confronting cash-intensive industries with limited access to traditional banking services.

