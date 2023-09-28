Lisata Therapeutics Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences In October

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LSTA) (“Lisata” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present at two upcoming conferences in October. Details of the events are as follows:
BioCentury-BayHelix East-West Biopharma Summit
October 2-4 | Cambridge, MA
Dr. Mazzo will deliver a live presentation on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors that day. For more information about the East-West Biopharma Summit, please visit .
BioFuture
October 4-6 | New York City, NY
Dr. Mazzo will deliver a live presentation on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors that day. For more information about BioFuture, please visit .
About Lisata Therapeutics
Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's lead product candidate, LSTA1 , is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Based on Lisata's CendR Platform® Technology, Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships. The Company expects to announce numerous clinical study and business milestones over the next two years and has projected that its current business and development plan is funded with available capital through these milestones and into early 2026. For more information on the Company, please visit .
Contact:
Investors and Media:
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email:
