Nine Mile Metals Engages GEMTEC And Completes Nine Mile Brook Lens Bulk Sample Baseline Sampling



GEMTEC completed the water, sediment, and flow sampling program on September 8, 2023, in support of the Project.

Per the Province of New Brunswick Department of Natural Resource and Energy Development Minerals and Petroleum Development Branch's“Guide to the Development of a Mining and Reclamation Plan” document, the program will aim to provide the baseline surface water chemistry data, and baseline metal concentrations in sediment samples collected from watercourses that may be impacted by the development or operation of the Project. A total of six surface water and six sediment samples were collected (see attached Figure 1 for approximate locations) for laboratory analysis.



The surface water samples were submitted to RPC Science and Engineering (“ RPC ”) in Fredericton, NB, for analysis of general chemistry, total suspended solids, total metals, as well as dissolved manganese, zinc, organic carbon, and petroleum hydrocarbons. The sediment samples were also sent for analysis, specifically for available metals and petroleum hydrocarbons (see Figures 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7).

Field water quality parameters, including conductivity, dissolved oxygen, pH, and temperature, were measured using a multiparameter water quality meter. Proper QA/QC protocols were followed, which included submitting two duplicate samples for laboratory analyses-namely, one surface water sample and one sediment sample.

In addition to surface water sampling, flow measurements were recorded at each of the 6 sampling sites (3 – 5 points along a transect perpendicular to the flow at each sampling site) using a Marsh M2000 Flo-Mate device (Figure 8). This allows for the calculation of watercourse discharge rates, volume, and speed.

The locations were selected based on 1:50,000 topo map drainage, and cover Nine Mile Brook, Boucher Brook, and a tributary to Nine Mile Brook located south of the Project. Sample locations were chosen to represent both upgradient and downgradient areas to provide reference data as the Project progresses.



Figure 1. Approximate Proposed Sampling Locations.





Figure 2. Environmental Microbiology Sample Bottles.





Figure 3. BTEX & TPH (Atlantic M.U.S.T) Hydrocarbon Bottles.





Figure 4. BTEX & TPH (Atlantic M.U.S.T) Hydrocarbon Vials.



Patrick J. Cruickshank, CEO and Director, stated,“We are pleased to advance our Nine Mile Brook Lens bulk sample program to the next level. GEMTEC has been on-site and is designing the excavation plan in the next 2 weeks. We look forward to receiving these sample results from the Labs at RPC in Fredericton. Once we receive the site development plan, we will know the maximum bulk sample size we can excavate and send as a direct bulk shipment to our chosen smelter. RPC Fredericton is evaluating 5 smelters that could process our high-grade ore. We are currently receiving bids from several excavation mining companies in the NB area and look forward to announcing the vendor of choice. With our high ore grade and current mineral rock values, this is a significant windfall for Nine Mile, and we're looking forward to our next update.”

Nine Mile Metals VP Exploration and Director, Gary Lohman, B.Sc., Geo., stated that,“Establishing baseline water and sediment chemistry is the critical first step in the Project. The next steps for GEMTEC are to deliver the Engineering Site Excavation Plans shortly after the sample test results. With the assistance of both GEMTEC and RPC, the Company anticipates the process to proceed will be smooth with minimal delays.”



Figure 5: Recording PH & Oxygen levels of water.



Figure 6: Collecting Sediment samples.



Figure 7: Trace Metals & Mercury testing.



Figure 8: Marsh M2000 Flo-Mate device.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME) VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS; California Lake VMS; Canoe Landing Lake (East–West) VMS and the new Wedge VMS Projects . The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Social Media