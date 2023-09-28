Enphase Energy Releases Its Solargraf Design And Proposal Software Platform In Germany And Austria

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that SolargrafSM, its cloud-based design and proposal software platform, is now available in Germany and Austria. The Solargraf platform is used by solar installers for creating production system designs and proposals for both residential and commercial customers and is also currently available to solar installers in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.



The key features available to installers in Germany and Austria include:



Three-dimensional (3D) modeling. The Solargraf platform offers an artificial intelligence-based 3D modeling tool for solar and battery systems that will automatically detect obstructions, intelligently optimize panel placement, and provide accurate shading analysis, all with one click.

A built-in bill of materials (BOM) calculator. An integrated calculator that empowers installers who manage job costs and margins based on actual bills of materials in addition to per-watt pricing models.

E-signature support via DocuSignTM. The Solargraf platform now supports DocuSign's industry-leading document management and e-signature completion, including customizable form fields and legal disclaimers. Enphase microinverter and solar panel pairing. The Solargraf platform provides a feature to help match the right Enphase microinverter with various solar panels to ensure maximum system performance.

“The Solargraf platform gives us the opportunity to create a detailed and individual plan for our customers,” said Sven Schöttler, manager of e-commerce and logistics at WHT International GmbH , an installer of Enphase products in Germany. "The visual and content output from the platform offers our customers real added value and gives us a decisive advantage over our competitors. The tool also actively supports our business operations from planning to preparing the offer to the conclusion of the purchase.”

“The Solargraf solution makes solar planning quick and simple using available technology and data to make our lives as easy as possible,” said Norbert Gabriel, owner of Elektrohaus GABRIEL GmbH , an installer of Enphase products in Austria.“The tool provides us with quick precision designs and offers an interactive and appealing proposal for our customers. The setup is fantastic.”

Enphase's all-in-one system design and proposal tool is built specifically to simplify and accelerate the end-to-end sales and installation process for solar professionals. The Solargraf software platform provides solar installers with critical pre-sales customer engagement via designs, price quoting, and workflow management from any PC, tablet, or mobile device.

“The Solargraf platform improves our ability to meet growing customer demand for solar and battery storage,” said Volkan Kuyumcuoglu, general manager at Solarhyp , an installer of Enphase products in Germany.“The tool's streamlined tool enables our teams to quickly and accurately present our clients with a best-in-class energy independence design and sales proposal.”

“We appreciate the simple experience that the Solargraf platform can offer our customers, helping to further streamline our business,” said Hannes Tumfart, solar energy systems integration specialist at HalloSonne GmbH, an installer of Enphase products in Austria.“The tool enables us to build a solar energy system that is designed to maximize value for our customers.”

“Enphase continues to improve and expand the Solargraf platform to meet the evolving needs of installers and their customers,” said Jayant Somani, vice president and general manager of the digital business unit at Enphase Energy.“The Solargraf software platform, in addition to Enphase's industry leading microinverter and battery products, provides installers in Germany and Austria with the end-to-end tools and technology they need to efficiently design high-performance, customized systems and complete proposals that meet their customers' needs. As demand for energy independence grows in the region, Enphase installers will be equipped to better serve their growing customer base and reduce soft costs.”

The Solargraf software platform is expected to be released in more international markets later this year. For more information about the platform in Germany and Austria, please visit the website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power-and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 68 million microinverters, and more than 3.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 145 countries. For more information, visit and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) .

