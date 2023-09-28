Integer Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call For October 26, 2023


9/28/2023 8:17:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) announced today that it plans to release financial and operational results for third quarter 2023, at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) / 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Following the release, Integer management will host a webcast at 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during this call.

Conference call details:

  • Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Time: 8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET
  • Domestic dial-in number: (888) 330-3567
  • International dial-in number: (646) 960-0842
  • Conference ID: 9252310
  • Webcast Registration: ITGR Q3 2023 Earnings Call

An audio replay will be available for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and using Conference ID 9252310. The conference call will also be available live or via archived replay on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at: investor.integer.

From time to time, the Company posts information that may be of interest to investors on its website at investor.integer. To automatically receive Integer financial news by email, please visit investor.integerand subscribe to email alerts.

About Integer ®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. Integer provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the Company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical ® , Lake Region Medical ® and Electrochem ® . Additional information is available at .

Investor Relations: Media Relations:
Andrew Senn Kelly Butler
763.951.8312 214.618.4216




Tags Earnings Announcement Earnings Date Earnings Call Integer Medical Device Related Links
  • ITGR Q3 2023 Earnings Call
  • investor.integer

MENAFN28092023004107003653ID1107158395

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search