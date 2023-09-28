Stolt-Nielsen Limited To Host A Video Conference To Present The Results For The Third Quarter Of 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, September 27, 2023 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company's unaudited results for the third quarter of 2023 on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 BST).
The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:
- Mr. Udo Lange - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Alex Ng - Vice President Strategy & Business Development, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here
The presentation will be published on our website:
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
Alex Ng
Vice President Strategy & Business Development
UK +44 (0) 2076118913
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
