Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated With Pop Social, A Leading Web3 Social Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 28, 2023 -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of September 28, 2023.



OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Pop Social, a Leading Web3 Social Platform

OKX Wallet has integrated with Pop Social , a next-generation social gateway to Web3. Pop Social will bridge the gap between traditional social media and the Web3 shared social experience. Users can earn rewards on Pop Social in exchange for bringing value to the platform. The Pop Social engagement mechanism opens an endless array of possibilities for everyone.

To access Pop Social with OKX, users simply need to:

Download the OKX Wallet web extension (available as a Chrome and Firefox browser add-on)Create a new OKX Wallet or add an existing oneConnect their OKX Wallet to Pop Social via the web extension

OKX Wallet is a universal crypto wallet available on multiple platforms and interfaces, including app, web and web extension. It enables users access to 3,000+ cryptocurrencies, 60+ networks, thousands of DApps and a one-stop decentralized NFT Marketplace.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .