Logistics Plus Renews Its U.S. EPA Smartway Transport® Partnership For A 13Th Year

Logistics Plus SmartWay Certificate September 2023

Logistics Plus ranks among the top ten percent among all SmartWay Partners in carbon emissions.

- Adam MookERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc., a global leader in transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that, for a twelfth straight year, it has submitted and received approval for its current data submission to the SmartWay Transport Partnership, an innovative collaboration between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the industry.Since 2004, SmartWay has helped partners avoid emitting 153 million metric tons of CO2, 2.7 million short tons of NOx, and 112,000 short tons of PM, which helps protect the environment and keep Americans healthy. Based on the most current 2022 rankings , Logistics Plus ranks among the top ten percent in the least amount of CO2 emission grams per mile among the 4,046 active SmartWay partners.“Our continuing SmartWay partnership and high ranking confirms that Logistics Plus is doing its part for environmental sustainability,” said Adam Mook, Compliance Department Manager for Logistics Plus.“We are proud to receive a renewal of our SmartWay partnership and look forward to working with the EPA to achieve its freight efficiency goals.”Earlier this year, Logistics Plus was recognized as a 2023 G75 Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine, and in May the company received Plastic Neutrality Certification for a third year through the Ocean Integrity Blue Ocean Program.About SmartWaySince 2004, SmartWay has helped its 4,000 partners save 357 million barrels of oil- equivalent to eliminating annual electricity use in over 23 million homes. By helping America's freight industry reduce its dependence on foreign fuel, we can invest more dollars at home and reduce our national trade deficit. For information about the SmartWay Transport Partnership, visit .About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,000 employees located in 45+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For ExcellenceTM, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.

