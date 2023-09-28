Empower Tomorrow's Leaders: Introducing Take The Leap! For Youth - A Transformative Solution For K12 Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlocking Potential, Shaping Futures: Innovative Program Equips Students Aged 10-21 with Lifelong Skills and Confidence

- Sonia Di MauloMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move aimed at revolutionizing K12 education, we proudly introduce "Take the Leap! for Youth," a visionary program designed to empower students aged 10-21 with essential life skills, emotional resilience, and self-awareness.The Take the Leap! Make an Impact Program originally launched in 2019, supports graduate students and professionals in organizations.Now open to a wider audience to anticipate the growing needs of school administrators, parents and their children,“Take the Leap! for Youth” developed by Program Designer Adle Ong and Founder Sonia Di Maulo, aims to reshape the way students engage with their emotional journey, make impactful life decisions, and confidently embrace their true selves.As the educational landscape continues to evolve, equipping students with the tools to navigate their emotional lives becomes paramount. "Take the Leap! for Youth" represents a leap forward in educational programs, fostering clarity, engagement, confidence, and awareness among K12 students.This program provides them with the essential life skills needed to not only survive but thrive in an ever-changing world.This holistic educational solution comes at a time when K12 institutions and administrators are seeking transformative ways to prepare their students for life beyond the classroom.With "Take the Leap! for Youth," schools have the opportunity to empower their students with:👉 Emotional Intelligence: Helping students understand and manage their emotions effectively.👉 Strengths Discovery: Enabling students to recognize and harness their unique strengths.👉 Decision-Making: Equipping students with the tools to make informed and impactful life choices.👉 Authentic Self-Expression: Encouraging students to show up as their authentic selves with confidence.Adle Ong, Program Designer, remarked, "We believe that every student deserves the opportunity here and now to develop the skills needed to thrive in both their personal and academic lives. 'Take the Leap! for Youth' is our commitment to making that a reality starting as early as age 10."Sonia Di Maulo, Program Founder, shared her vision, saying, "Our program is not just about education; it's about empowerment. We're excited to collaborate with K12 institutions to shape the leaders of tomorrow."One parent, reflecting on why they chose "Take the Leap! for Youth" for their children ages 10 and 12, stated, "This program offers something truly unique. It's not just about academics; it's about nurturing the whole person. I want my children to enter the world with confidence, self-awareness, and the ability to make a positive impact. By participating in this program, my children gain clarity and confidence in their career interests, setting them on a path where they can pursue their passions with conviction."As the world embraces change and the educational landscape evolves, "Take the Leap! for Youth" emerges as a transformative solution that will empower the next generation of leaders. K12 institutions and administrators interested in bringing this innovative program to their schools are invited to reach out to us for further information.For more information, please visit or contact Sonia Di Maulo, Founder, Harvest Performance.Contact Information:Sonia Di Maulo, Founder, Harvest Performance, , 450-624-0459About Harvest Performance: Focused on grounding emerging leaders in purpose and prosperity through community-based programs that increase clarity, engagement, confidence and awareness.About Adle Ong: Adle is energized when she equips young people beyond the classroom, empowering them to be resilient, capable, and caring citizens of our world. In addition to degrees in education and human systems intervention, Adle is a Certified Reinvention Practitioner. As lead designer of Take the Leap! for Youth, Adle combines her expertise in K12 teaching and designing with her experiences as a participant and a Peer Mentor in the Take the Leap! Program at Concordia University and Queen's University.About Sonia Di Maulo: Sonia's vision is to ground 100,000 emerging leaders in purpose and prosperity by 2025 so that they can breathe life into their living legacies. With over 23 years supporting team and individual performance from local to global organizations, Sonia uses her focused strength of PERSPECTIVE to leverage direction, clarity, potential and educational insight that adds tangible value and impact to the lives of many. With degrees in communication and educational technology, she supports students in university-based programs and continuing studies on topics of communication, interpersonal relationships, managing teams, organizational behaviour and women in leadership.About the Parent: Data Analyst and programmer, currently pursuing a Master's in Analytics focusing on Applied Machine Learning. Passionate about data-driven decision-making, commitment to detail, organizational skills, and multicultural adaptability.

